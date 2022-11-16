Assured & Associates Personal Care of Georgia Offers Alzheimer's Care in Marietta, Atlanta, Alpharetta, Douglasville, and DeKalb County, Georgia

Douglasville, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/16/2022 --Assured & Associates Personal Care Of Georgia is a prominent home health agency in Marietta, Atlanta, Alpharetta, Douglasville, and DeKalb County, Georgia. For two decades, they have strived to meet and exceed the needs of chronically ill, disabled, and elderly individuals who desire to remain as independent as possible. The services offered by this agency range from in-home care and companionship to skilled nursing and brain injury care.



Caring for an elderly loved one can be pretty challenging, especially if they have dementia or Alzheimer's. Alzheimer's is a progressive disease that causes the brain cells to deteriorate slowly and die off. It is the most common cause of dementia and can negatively impact an individual's behavioral, social, and cognitive skills. Even though declined reasoning, delusions, and forgetfulness are all common symptoms of Alzheimer's, this disease expresses itself in many different ways, and hence the care approach for any patient must be distinctive. Patience and flexibility are needed to properly care for an elderly family member with Alzheimer's disease. Hence, it is better to seek the assistance of professionals like Assured & Associates Personal Care Of Georgia for the task. They are among the most trusted providers of Alzheimer's care in Marietta, Atlanta, Alpharetta, Douglasville, and DeKalb County, Georgia. Its experts can provide in-home care to elderly individuals with minimal disruption to their everyday life. Assured & Associates Personal Care Of Georgia professionals help Alzheimer patients with various day-to-day activities, like assisting with bathing and bathroom, changing clothes, administering medications, and so on. They develop personal relationships with the patients to provide the most effective and efficient at-home care.



To get in touch with Assured & Associates Personal Care Of Georgia, call 678-391-0140 or 321-316-4005.



About Assured & Associates Personal Care Of Georgia

Assured & Associates Personal Care Of Georgia offers physical therapy, home care, occupational therapy, and skilled nursing services across Alpharetta, Atlanta, Douglasville, Marietta, DeKalb County, and nearby areas.