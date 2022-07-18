Assured & Associates Personal Care of Georgia Specializes in Home Health Care in Douglasville, Alpharetta, Marietta, DeKalb County, Atlanta, Georgia

Douglasville, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/18/2022 --The home health care industry is rapidly booming due to the increasing desire of seniors to remain at home for as long as possible. Besides, the growing shortage of institutional nurses seems to be another reason.



A lot of American families rely on home health care for senior care. One of the most significant benefits of engaging in-home health care is that "end-of-life care" is much better than one can receive in a hospital. Patients will enjoy a plethora of highly-specific services that meet the wide range of unique needs of the elderly.



Assured & Associates Personal Care of Georgia offers extensive services for in-home health care in Douglasville, Alpharetta, Marietta, DeKalb County, and Atlanta, Georgia. The nurses are well trained and certified to handle diverse health and medicinal needs of the senior people.



Unlike other agencies, Assured & Associates Personal Care is equipped to offer a range of specialized care services, including Alzheimer's and dementia care, wound care, physical and occupational therapy, brain injury and spinal core care, skilled and in-home nursing, etc.



As people age, certain medical conditions decline a bit. There's no point in leaving home until their issues turn for worse. Home health care services serve as the middle ground, allowing patients to enjoy care and treatment while staying independent in their homes.



Transportation services, skilled nursing services, therapy services, specialized caregiving services, and other home health care services are among a few services offered by Assured and Associates. All of these come compiled under the category of in-home services.



Home health care is the most effective choice for specific medical conditions, including wounds, respiratory issues, pulmonary disease, ventilator dependence, and more.



The skilled nurses at Assured & Associates can handle a variety of patients needing ostomy support and maintenance, IV infusion, spinal cord and brain injury treatment, post-surgical recovery, and more.



For more information on elder care in Douglasville, Alpharetta, Marietta, DeKalb County, Atlanta, Georgia, visit https://www.assuredandassociates.com/caregivers-skilled-nursing-home-health-agency-home-care-atlanta-douglasville-marietta-ga/.



Call 678-391-0140 or 321-316-4005 for details.



About Assured & Associates Personal Care of Georgia

For 20 years, Assured & Associates Personal Care of Georgia has championed being able to meet and exceed the needs of elderly, disabled, and chronically ill individuals who wish to remain as independent as possible. They offer Physical Therapy, Home Care, Occupational Therapy, Skilled Nursing, and more.