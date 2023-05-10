Assured & Associates Personal Care of Georgia Specializes in Nursing Care Services in DeKalb County, Marietta, and Atlanta, Georgia

Douglasville, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/10/2023 --Due to the increasing number of baby boomers suffering from various medical issues, the need for nursing care services has increased in Dekalb County, Marietta, and Atlanta, Georgia. Patients with personalized care in the comfort of their own homes are more likely to pull through. These nursing care services in DeKalb County, Marietta, and Atlanta, Georgia offer a wide range of medical and non-medical assistance to those requiring help with daily living activities or requiring skilled nursing care.



For patients to recover soon, most families use personalized attention and care. The one-on-one attention from a skilled nurse or caregiver promotes a speedy recovery of the patients. Patients can also enjoy the comfort and familiarity of their own homes. Modern nursing care soothes one's concerns, reducing apprehension and anxiety.



Patients who require non-medical assistance can also benefit from in-home nursing care services. These services promote independence and comfort, from meal preparation for transportation to light housekeeping. Whether patients need help with bathing or laundry, the in-care staff can take care of their needs.



Assured & Associates Personal Care of Georgia is a nursing service provider offering skilled nursing care from Certified Nursing Assistants (CNA), elder care, and in-home therapy services to patients in Douglasville, Marietta, GA, DeKalb County, Atlanta, Alpharetta, and surrounding areas. Their team comprises only the most qualified Registered Nurses and Licensed Practical Nurses committed to providing compassionate elderly care and therapy to patients.



In-home skilled nurses provide a wide range of services to patients. At the same time, they remain in the comfort of their homes, including medication supervision and care for complex medical cases like brain injuries and paraplegic care. Assured & Associates Personal Care's skilled nursing services are performed by registered nurses (RNs) and licensed practical nurses (LPNs) who are matched to patients based on their specific needs. In-home RN services are especially beneficial as they can monitor healing and communicate with doctors to improve care.



The services provided by Assured & Associates Personal Care of Georgia are not limited to skilled nursing care. They also offer in-home CNA care services, which relieve patients and their families by helping with daily tasks such as preparing meals and snacks, light housekeeping and laundry, medication supervision, and transportation to appointments.



Assured & Associates Personal Care of Georgia focuses on providing personalized and professional care to every patient in the comfort of their home. They are committed to caring for their patients as if they were members of their own families. With their range of services, they represent the heart and soul of home health care.



For more information on elder care in DeKalb County, Marietta, and Atlanta, Georgia, visit https://www.assuredandassociates.com/.



Call 678-391-0140 or 321-316-4005 for details.



About Assured & Associates Personal Care of Georgia Inc

Assured & Associates Personal Care of Georgia Inc is a renowned home health agency offering a wide range of services, including in-home nursing, brain injury treatment, medical transportation, and more.