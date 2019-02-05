Assured & Associates Personal Care Offers Home Health Aide in Marietta and Alpharetta, Georgia

Douglasville, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/05/2019 --Taking care of the needs of the loved ones on a regular basis is indeed very challenging and stressful. As people age, it becomes challenging for them to perform certain types of work on their own. Some of the find themselves even in more deplorable condition for they are unable to raise themselves out of a chair. Given such a situation that they go through, family members find it useful to engage home health aide in Marietta and Alpharetta, Georgia to take care of their loved ones in their absence.



Since it is difficult for anyone to be around the elderly all the time, leaving the task to the homecare is the ideal solution. They will help them, reckoning on their wants. Assured & Associates Personal Care is an industry leader committed to providing the best in skilled care for patients with injuries and deformity.



As a full-service company, they also offer transportation services to save time and labor. Their approach is very personalized, as they treat each patient on a one-on-one basis.



The mission of the company is to provide quality, compassionate healthcare to those individuals in the communities whose care can be safely and effectively managed in the home setting.



They strive to meet the comprehensive needs of their patients without regard to race, sex, religion, or age. The goal is to promote, preserve, protect, and contribute to the health and well being of all patients they serve.



Over the years, the company has earned a stellar reputation for the quality of their service and the commitment they show to their patients. To maintain the quality of the service, they are strictly focused on hiring quality staff, which addresses the needs of the patients.



For more information on occupational therapy in Atlanta and Douglasville, Georgia, visit https://www.assuredandassociates.com/therapy.



About Assured & Associates Personal Care

Assured & Associates Personal Care was founded over a decade ago to meet and exceed the needs of elderly, disabled, and chronically ill individuals who wish to remain in their homes.