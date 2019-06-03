Assured & Associates Personal Care Offers Independent Living and Handicap Accessible Apartments at Affordable Pricing in Atlanta and DeKalb County, Georgia

Douglasville, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/03/2019 --Finding an apartment that is both accessible and comfortable can be challenging for disabled apartment hunters and their network of support. With a clear idea of what's needed in an apartment and nearby, the task becomes much easier.



For those individuals who are disabled, handicap accessible apartments in Atlanta and DeKalb County, Georgia is the right option. With Assured & Associates, patients can enjoy superb amenities and year-round activities that set us apart from the rest.



The apartments are conveniently located seven miles from the nearest hospital. The location of the complex provides patients with access to shopping, dining, a dinner theater, grocery stores, pharmacy, and more.



The apartments are fully furnished with all utilities, including water, gas, electric, cable, phone, and internet. One can also find new kitchen appliances, washer, and dryer, hardwood floors, roll in shower, etc.



The cost can be a crucial aspect when it comes to finding an excellent apartment. Assured & Associates is seldom enough on its own to cover the rent on an apartment. However, given its facilities and benefits, one won't mind spending that extra bit of money to make all the numbers work out.



Many apartment homes provide basic accessibility features and have one or two handicap accessible units in their building. Some of these apartments have entryways and hallways that are wider to accommodate a wheelchair. Due to its width, it allows someone in a wheelchair to turn around comfortably.



Other features include flooring, sinks, cabinets, countertops, appliances, bathrooms, light switches, parking, doorways and access, personal alarm system, and so on. The overall ambiance and the features available to the patients enable them to enjoy an extensive calendar of events.



The professionals at Assured & Associate look into these aspects, making sure that the disabled patients receive the right treatment.



About Assured & Associates Personal Care

Assured & Associates Personal Care was founded over a decade ago to meet and exceed the needs of elderly, disabled, and chronically ill individuals who wish to remain in their homes.