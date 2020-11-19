Assured & Associates Personal Care Provides Compassionate Alzheimer's Care in Dekalb County, Georgia

Douglasville, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/19/2020 --Assured & Associates Personal Care is a primary catastrophic injury care home health care agency based in Georgia. This agency was founded over a decade ago to meet and exceed the needs of the elderly, disabled, and chronically ill individuals who wish to remain in their homes. Over the years, they have built their reputation as a highly reliable home health agency in DeKalb County, Georgia that provides compassionate and skilled care to discerning patients.



Assured & Associates Personal Care is a prominent industry leader and even provides medical transportation services to Douglasville's people. The staff members offer a personalized approach, and they always try their best to provide tailored care solutions as per the unique requirements of every patient. Assured & Associates Personal Care is committed to providing professional care to enjoy high-quality life. All the nurses and caregivers belonging to this agency are trained and experienced in caring for various individuals.



Caring for an elderly loved one can be challenging, especially if they are suffering from conditions like dementia or Alzheimer's. These elderly individuals require extra care and special attention that not all family members are equipped to handle. Hence, it would be a prudent option for people to contact agencies offering quality Alzheimer's care in DeKalb County, Georgia like Assured & Associates Personal Care to ensure the optimal convenience and well-being of such elderly family members. The experienced professionals of this company provide in-home care that aims to assist with the day-to-day activities of Alzheimer patients and promotes their overall well-being. The caregivers of Assured & Associates Personal Care assist the patients in personal hygiene activities, administer the needed medications, and provide them with the required companionship and individualized care.



Call Assured & Associates Personal Care at (678) 391-0140.



About Assured & Associates Personal Care

Assured & Associates Personal Care is an experienced home health care agency that caters to people belonging to various parts of Georgia.