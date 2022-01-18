Assured & Associates Personal Care Specializes in Skilled Nursing Care in Alpharetta, Douglasville, and Atlanta, Georgia

Douglasville, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/18/2022 --Of late, the demand for skilled nursing care has remarkably increased. Nursing care involves various services, including medication administering and planning, blood work, physical assessments, and wound care. Opt for the best-skilled nursing care in Alpharetta, Douglasville, and Atlanta, Georgia, from one place: Assured & Associates Personal Care.



Assured & Associates Personal Care is teeming with the most competent registered nurses and licensed practical nurses. Both senior patients and those that had undergone surgery can benefit from skilled nursing care.



At Assured & Associates Personal Care, the professional caregivers visit their clients and help them carry out their daily therapeutic exercises. These exercises work towards increasing movement, strength, circulation, and flexibility. The training can also help them restore mobility.



The in-home skilled nurses help patients fulfill daily chores, ensuring that they stay in the comfort of their homes. From medication supervision to complex cases like brain injuries and paraplegic care, they can provide help with their medical care and equipment to ensure a healthy outcome.



As the doctors prescribe specific nursing skills, Assured & Associates Personal Care can help patients find the correct in-home RN or LPN. The former proves valuable because it can monitor healing and communicate with doctors about any issues and potential changes required to improve and enhance the treatment.



Assured & Associates Personal Care offers specialized treatments, including wound care, spinal cord, and brain injuries, bowel & bladder management, ostomy support and maintenance, IV infusion, burn wound care, in-home catheter care, tracheotomy vents, etc.



Assured & Associates Personal Care specializes in in-home CNA services that provide relief to many individuals and their families. The purpose of this service is to help patients with their daily chores that might seem challenging to perform. It includes preparing three meals a day, helping with transportation to all appointments, administering medicines, and so on. In other words, the service aims at making lives easier for the elderly or injured, enabling other family members to focus on what they do. Despite the service offering some programs and packages, each family can get their plan customized according to their needs.



For more information on Alzheimer's care in Alpharetta, Douglasville, and Atlanta, Georgia, visit https://www.assuredandassociates.com/alzheimers-care-dementia-care-elder-care-marietta-atlanta-alpharetta-ga/.



Call 678-391-0140 for more details.



About Assured & Associates

Assured & Associates has been around for many years. They offer a wide range of services, including home health services in Douglasville, Georgia, medical transportation, Dementia care, Occupational and physical therapy, and more.