Astrabeds Announces 2015 Memorial Day Mattress Sale Event

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/22/2015 --Memorial Day honors those who've served the country, and in recent years, it has also become synonymous with kicking off summer and seasonal sales. This year, latex mattress brand Astrabeds invites customers to celebrate Memorial Day with better, healthier sleep.



Astrabeds' 2015 Memorial Day mattress sale event will feature a significant discount of $200 off all latex mattresses. The offer applies to any of Astrabeds four all-natural latex mattress models, and to any size from twin to split king. To receive the discount, shoppers may apply the coupon code "MAY200" to their cart at checkout on Astrabeds.com.



The promotion takes place Memorial Day weekend, beginning on Friday, May 22, and running through Monday, May 25. In addition to the $200 savings, customers will also receive free shipping on any order and free exchanges on latex layers to ensure satisfaction.



Including Memorial Day mattress deals, Astrabeds' 100% natural, organic mattresses will start at $1099. The mattress line includes four all-latex models in different thicknesses, with customizable firmnesses from soft to firm. The Serenity Bed, the brand's most popular model with 4.6 out of 5 star rating from over 80 reviews, will be $1799 in queen size and $2199 in king size with the promotion.



Each latex mattress from Astrabeds includes a 90 night in home trial and a 25-year limited warranty. The mattresses are made in the United States and feature only 100% natural, certified organic latex with no fillers, synthetics, glues or harsh chemicals. Astrabeds mattresses also include certified organic cotton covers and wool fire barriers.



Astrabeds.com offers their top selling adjustable bed, the Ergo Star Evolution to complete the sleep experience, which is recommended by 98% of the 60-plus reviewers and starts at $1899. The website also hosts a full line of accessories including latex pillows, mattress toppers, and organic bedding.



About Astrabeds

Part of e-commerce collective One Mall Group, Astrabeds is an online retailer of natural latex mattresses, adjustable beds and natural bedding. Based in Tempe, Arizona and in business since 2007, the company has earned a reputation of quality products and service, as well as a commitment to the latest technologies and competitive prices.