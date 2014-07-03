Astrabeds' Announces 4th of July Mattress Sale Event for 2014

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/03/2014 --In search of a healthier or more eco-friendly mattress this summer? Astrabeds is offering their best deal of the season on customizable all-natural latex beds this 4th of July, with prices starting from just $949.



The Astrabeds 4th of July mattress sale will feature $250 off every latex mattress in any size. Redeemable at checkout via coupon code “AMERICA”, this instant discount is applicable to orders placed on Astrabeds.com or via phone. All orders are eligible for free shipping as well.



Astrabeds’ Independence Day sale begins Friday, July 4 and runs through Monday, July 7. During the July 4th sale, mattresses will start at $949 for the six-inch Sonoma Bed (including the discount).



Regularly $1999, the top-selling Serenity Bed will be $1749 in queen size during the holiday weekend. This mattress features medium or medium-firm comfort, eight inches of natural latex and a breathable organic cotton cover. The Serenity Bed is a customer favorite, with a 4.6 out 5 rating from over 60 verified reviews.



Every Astrabeds mattress is made in the USA with eco friendly materials, including 100% natural Talalay latex, certified organic cotton covers and wool fire barriers. Layers are unglued, allowing for easy customization.



Astrabeds are designed for comfort and peace of mind as well, with no formaldehydes, petroleum fillers, or other harsh additives. Each mattress includes a 90 day in home trial with free layer exchanges to ensure comfort and satisfaction, along with a 25 year warranty.



The website also features a full range of accessories to complete new sleep systems, including highly-rated adjustable bases, latex pillows and toppers, and organic cotton bedding.



About Astrabeds

Part of e-commerce collective One Mall Group, Astrabeds is an online retailer of natural latex mattresses, adjustable beds and natural bedding. Based in Tempe, Arizona and in business since 2007, the company has earned a reputation of quality products and service, as well as a commitment to the latest technologies and competitive prices.