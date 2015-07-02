Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/02/2015 --This 4th of July, add a little green to the red, white and blue with big savings on organic latex mattresses at Astrabeds. The mattress retailer will be offering significant discounts on every bed, with prices starting from $1099.



The Astrabeds 4th of July mattress sale takes place from July 3 to July 6 in 2015. Customers enjoy $200 off every Astrabeds mattress, in any size, with the coupon code "IND200" at checkout. All orders will also be eligible for free shipping within the continental United States.



Regularly $1999, the top-selling Serenity Bed will be $1799 in queen size during the July 4th weekend sale. This mattress features seven inches of natural latex and customizable firmness on each side. The Serenity Bed is a customer favorite, with a 4.6 out 5 rating from over 80 verified reviews.



Featuring certified organic latex, Astrabeds mattress collection represents the pinnacle of green and healthy sleep. Every bed uses only GOLS-certified organic, 100% natural latex layers, paired with organic wool fire barriers and luxurious organic cotton covers. The mattresses also earn Eco-Institut certification for zero VOC emissions and TUV Rheinland certification for durability.



Astrabeds mattresses are customizable for optimal comfort, and deliver peace of mind as well with no formaldehydes, petroleum fillers, or other harsh additives. Each mattress includes a 90 day in home trial with free layer exchanges to ensure comfort and satisfaction, along with a 25 year warranty.



The website also features a full range of accessories to complete new sleep systems, including highly-rated adjustable bases, latex pillows and toppers, and luxurious organic cotton bedding.



About Astrabeds

Part of e-commerce collective One Mall Group, Astrabeds is an online retailer of natural latex mattresses, adjustable beds and natural bedding. Based in Tempe, Arizona and in business since 2007, the company has earned a reputation of quality products and service, as well as a commitment to the latest technologies and competitive prices.