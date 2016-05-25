Astrabeds Announces Memorial Day Mattress Sale on Organic Latex Beds

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/25/2016 --The long Memorial Day weekend is synonymous with kicking off summer, and it's also become a popular time to save in recent years. And, what better way to start this summer than with great sleep for a healthier body and mind.



Astrabeds, a company focused on clean, green sleep products, recently announced their holiday event, featuring significant deals on organic beds. The Astrabeds 2016 Memorial Day mattress sale will feature an instant savings of $200 off all of their latex mattresses. Also included are free shipping within the continental U.S. and free layer exchanges for comfort satisfaction.



Including Memorial Day mattress deals, Astrabeds' 100% natural, organic mattresses will start at $1199. The mattress line includes two all-latex models in different thicknesses, with customizable firmnesses from soft to firm. The Harmony Bed, the brand's most popular model, will be $2199 in queen size and $2599 in king size with the promotion. From over 60 verified reviews, 99% say they would recommend the Harmony for it's support and comfort.



The promotion begins ahead of the actual holiday, starting on May 24, and applies to either of Astrabeds all-natural latex mattress models, and to any size from twin to split king. To receive the discount, shoppers may apply the coupon code "MEM200" to their cart at checkout on Astrabeds.com.



Each latex mattress from Astrabeds includes a 90 night in home trial and a 25-year limited warranty. The mattresses are made in the United States and feature only 100% natural, certified organic latex with no fillers, synthetics, glues or harsh chemicals. Astrabeds mattresses also include certified organic cotton covers and wool fire barriers, receiving Eco Institut certification for no detectable VOCs.



The Astrabeds.com website also hosts a full line of accessories including their highly-rated adjustable bed, the Ergo Star Evolution, latex pillows, mattress toppers, and organic bedding to complete the experience.



About Astrabeds

Part of e-commerce collective One Mall Group, Astrabeds is an online retailer of natural latex mattresses, adjustable beds and natural bedding. Based in Tempe, Arizona and in business since 2007, the company has earned a reputation of quality products and service, as well as a commitment to the latest technologies and competitive prices.