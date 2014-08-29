Astrabeds Discounts Natural Latex Mattresses for 2014 Labor Day Weekend Sale

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/29/2014 --Labor Day weekend is all about leisurely relaxation, which means a comfortable new mattress might just be the perfect way to celebrate. For those seeking better, healthier sleep this fall, latex mattress brand Astrabeds announces big savings for the upcoming holiday weekend.



Astrabeds 2014 Labor Day weekend sale event features significant discounts of up to 20% off on highly-rated, all-natural latex mattresses. All orders include free shipping within the United States, and mattresses come backed by a 90 night satisfaction guarantee.



Starting August 29th and lasting through September 1st, shoppers can take $250 off any Astrabeds mattress by applying the coupon code “LABORDAY” during checkout. The offer applies to all sizes and all four mattress models offered on the website.



With the $250 discount, the brand’s 100% natural Talalay latex mattresses will start at $949. Every Astrabed features only natural latex layers with no fillers or other foams added. Covers feature certified organic cotton and natural wool fire barriers for a breathable, clean and healthy sleep environment.



The Serenity Bed, Astrabeds’ top-selling mattress, will be $1649 in queen size during the Labor Day weekend sale. This mattress comes in medium or medium firm, and includes a 6-inch core and 2-inch comfort layer, both all-natural Talalay latex. The Serenity earns average ratings of 4.6 out of 5, and 100% of owners would recommend it to friend.



Astrabeds also carries full range of highly-rated adjustable based including their own ErgoStar line and Leggett and Platt models. Organic bedding and latex pillows help complete new sleep systems, and the website will also be featuring 10% off accessories during Labor Day.



The Labor Day mattress sale is available nationwide on the Astrabeds.com website, allowing customers to shop wherever and whenever is convenient during the holiday weekend - no busy malls or uncomfortable mattress stores required.



About Astrabeds

Astrabeds, part of e-commerce collective OneMallGroup, is an online retailer of memory foam mattresses, latex mattresses, adjustable beds and bedding. Based in Tempe, Arizona and in business since 2007, Astrabeds has earned a reputation of quality products and service, as well as a commitment to the latest technologies and competitive prices.