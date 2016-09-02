Astrabeds Labor Day Weekend Sale on Organic Latex Mattress Released

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/02/2016 --In honor of Labor Day weekend, organic bed brand Astrabeds.com celebrates with its best discounts of the season on top-rated sleep systems.



Starting September 2 and lasting through September 5, customers save $150 off on highly-rated, organic latex mattresses and 20% off adjustable beds. All orders include free shipping within the United States, and mattresses come backed by a 90 night risk-free satisfaction guarantee.



Astrabeds Labor Day weekend sale event in 2016 features instant discounts of $150 off any size of the Harmony Bed mattress with the coupon code "LABORDAY", entered during checkout. The offer applies to all sizes and configurations.



The highly-rated Harmony Bed will be $2249 in queen size during the Labor Day mattress sale. It includes nine inches of organic latex in three layers and a one-inch wool comfort layer. Customize it with soft, medium, medium-firm or firm layers, and with dual options on queens and kings for couples. The Harmony earns average ratings of 4.6 out of 5, and 98% of owners would recommend it to friend.



Astrabeds utilizes customizable, 100% natural and GOLS-certified organic latex layers with no fillers or other foams added. Covers feature certified organic cotton and wool fire barriers for a breathable, clean and healthy sleep environment. The mattresses earn several certifications for organic materials, quality and being VOC-free.



With a mattress purchase, Astrabeds also is offering 20% off their signature highly-rated adjustable base, the Ergo Star Evolution. The Ergo Star adjustable bed offers features like massage, zero gravity and wireless controls, with over 98% of reviewers recommending it.



In keeping with the leisurely spirit of the Labor Day holiday, the online retailer invites customers to shop from home all weekend and skip busy showrooms while they save on better sleep. The Labor Day mattress sale is available nationwide on the Astrabeds.com website, allowing customers to shop wherever and whenever is convenient during the holiday weekend - no busy malls or uncomfortable mattress stores required.



About Astrabeds

Part of e-commerce collective One Mall Group, Astrabeds is an online retailer of natural latex mattresses, adjustable beds and natural bedding. Based in Tempe, Arizona and in business since 2007, the company has earned a reputation of quality products and service, as well as a commitment to the latest technologies and competitive prices.