Astrabeds Launches New Organic Latex Mattress Line

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2014 --Catering to the growing consumer demand for natural and organic products, latex bed brand Astrabeds.com introduces an all-new organic mattress line.



Astrabeds has established itself as a green bedding leader with 100% natural latex mattresses, and with its latest move, the brand aims to improve upon it’s product line and become the go-to brand for green consumers.



The new Astrabeds line will feature four fully-customizable mattresses constructed from organic materials. Beds range from 7-inches to 13 inches in height, with prices starting from $1299.



Each mattress features multiple interchangeable latex cores made with 100% natural, USDA-certified organic latex, manufactured in compliance with the Global Organic Latex Standard (GOLS). The latex layers are tested and certified by the Eco Institut, which holds stringent standards for VOC emissions. Additional information on certifications can be found on Astrabeds.com.



“Our all-natural line earned excellent reviews from owners with over 97% of people saying they would recommend Astrabeds to a friend. But, we wanted to offer an even better, greener product,” says Moe Kittaneh, co-founder and CFO. “In our new organic mattress collection, we used only the best materials paired with user-friendly designs, and we anticipate similar or better customer reception.”



Each mattress is handmade in the USA, and can be designed with customizable firmness options. Queen and king sizes can be configured with personalized firmness levels for couples. The line features zippered, certified-organic cotton covers with organic wool fire barriers as well.



Of the decision go organic, Director of Operations Joey Holt says, “The Organic Trade Association estimates that 81% of American families regularly purchase organic products, and since beds are the most-used product in the average home, there is significant advantage to be gained by investing in an organic, green mattress.”



The brand’s innovative mattress design with individual, glue-free latex layers will allow owners to easily change the feel of the mattress. Astrabeds also announces a new, no-risk 90 day comfort guarantee which will cover the cost of a latex layer exchange to ensure satisfaction. Astrabeds mattresses will retain the same 25 year warranty.



About Astrabeds

Part of e-commerce collective One Mall Group, Astrabeds is an online retailer of natural latex mattresses, adjustable beds and natural bedding. Based in Scottsdale, Arizona and in business since 2007, the company has earned a reputation of quality products and service, as well as a commitment to the latest technologies and competitive prices.