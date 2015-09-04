Astrabeds Releases Labor Day Weekend Sale on Organic Latex Mattresses

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/04/2015 --This Labor Day weekend, organic mattress brand Astrabeds.com celebrates with its best discounts of the season on top-rated latex beds and adjustable bases.



In keeping with the leisurely spirit of the Labor Day holiday, the online retailer invites customers to shop from home at their convenience all weekend and skip busy showrooms while they save on better sleep.



Starting September 4 and lasting through September 7, shoppers can save up to 20% off on highly-rated, all-natural latex mattresses and 25% off adjustable beds. All orders include free shipping and free returns within the United States, and mattresses come backed by a 90 night satisfaction guarantee.



Astrabeds Labor Day weekend sale event for 2015 features instant discounts of $250 off any Astrabeds mattress with the coupon code "LD250", entered during checkout. The offer applies to all sizes and all four mattress models offered on the website.



With the holiday discount, the brand's 100% natural, organic latex mattresses will start at $1049. Every Astrabed features customizable GOLS-certified organic latex layers with no fillers or other foams added. Covers feature certified organic cotton and organic wool fire barriers for a breathable, clean and healthy sleep environment. The mattresses earn several certifications for organic materials, quality and being VOC-free.



The Serenity Bed, Astrabeds' top-selling mattress, will be $1749 in queen size during the Labor Day mattress sale includes seven inches of organic latex in three layers and a one-inch wool comfort layer. All Astrabeds can be customized in soft, medium, medium-firm or firm and with dual options on queens and kings for couples., The Serenity earns average ratings of 4.6 out of 5, and 100% of owners would recommend it to friend.



Astrabeds will also offer $500 off their signature highly-rated adjustable base, the Ergo Star Evolution when purchased with a mattress. The Ergo Star adjustable bed offers features like massage, zero gravity and wireless controls, with over 98% of reviewers recommending it.



The Labor Day mattress sale is available nationwide on the Astrabeds.com website, allowing customers to shop wherever and whenever is convenient during the holiday weekend - no busy malls or uncomfortable mattress stores required.



About Astrabeds

Part of e-commerce collective One Mall Group, Astrabeds is an online retailer of natural latex mattresses, adjustable beds and natural bedding. Based in Tempe, Arizona and in business since 2007, the company has earned a reputation of quality products and service, as well as a commitment to the latest technologies and competitive prices.