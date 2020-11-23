AstroAgency and Scottish Space Leadership Council Secure Space Agency Funding

Edinburgh, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/23/2020 --International space start-up AstroAgency will use the financial support to advance the SSLC into a formalised entity, with the ultimate aim of connecting and promoting Scotland's fast-growing space ecosystem nationally and internationally.



Established by industry experts, the space intelligence and marketing firm has grown to 12 staff in its first year, securing a long list of high profile and established global space clients and new entrants looking to transition into the sector.



UK Science Minister Amanda Solloway explained, "This funding will arm local leaders up and down the UK with the tools they need to put their local areas at the front of the commercial space race, while refuelling the tank of the UK economy". UK Government Minister for Scotland Iain Stewart added, "Today's funding announcement is another example of how the UK Government is securing the UK's position as a global leader in the space sector. The investment in Scottish projects will contribute to regional economic growth and support the development of the space industry across the country."



The SSLC was formed in 2016 as a voluntary, cross-sectoral representative organisation in response to the need for greater connection and collaboration within the Scottish and wider UK space community.



The Council has evolved a reputation for being an ambitious, results-driven organisation and now aims to formally act as a conduit for growth and gateway to a flourishing space sector.



Scottish Trade, Investment & Innovation Minister, Ivan McKee, said: "The SSLC, with strong support from the Scottish Government and its agencies, already plays an important role in the development of our growing space sector, most recently bringing together the developing spaceports across the UK to form the Spaceports Alliance. This funding will further enhance its work and support our ambitions for Scotland to become Europe's leading space nation.



"I welcome the UK Space Agency's recognition of the importance of a unified industry voice from Scotland and for my part, I will champion the views of our sector at all levels of government. The Scottish Government's aim is for Scotland to secure a £4 billion slice of the global space market by 2030, an ambitious but realistic target, and I look forward to continuing our close collaboration in order to further develop the sector and promote opportunities for our businesses."



AstroAgency founder and space entrepreneur, Daniel Smith, stated: "We look forward to outlining a strategy that ensures the SSLC remains at the forefront of industry developments.



"AstroAgency's strategic space marketing focus means that we don't simply raise awareness in space activity, but identify partnership and investment opportunities, provide regular market intelligence and connect partners directly into the NewSpace ecosystem.



"Our experienced international space team understands the opportunities that this innovative industry can deliver across every sector imaginable, not to mention the important role it has to play in boosting local economies and protecting our environment."



Chair of the Scottish Space Leadership Council John Innes commented, "The SSLC, working together with the AstroAgency team, look forward to establishing a formalised Scottish hub suited to connecting and promoting the country's vibrant space sector", while Linda Hannah, Interim CEO of Scottish Enterprise added, "The companies, organisations and support structures within the sector are on the same mission to create a thriving, world-leading and innovative hub that will drive an ambitious growth plan to create the jobs and tech solutions of the future too" adding that the award was "great news for the space sector".