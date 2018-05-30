Asura Technologies Announces the Opening of U.S. Branch in Tandem with Exhibits at IPI & NPA

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/30/2018 --Poised to bring uncomplicated integration and flexibility to license plate recognition (LPR) solutions in the United States, Asura Technologies announces their expansion. With their newly-opened office near Philadelphia, the Budapest-based IT company brings with it an easily-adoptable approach to parking and traffic management. Camera vendor independent, the Asura Recognition Unit (ARU) is a plug and play application that enables LPR technology in any new or existing traffic or parking data collections system. Connecting to any IP camera, it detects vehicles and license plates without external triggering. It then stores data and pushes it on demand to deliver crisp images that have resulted in a 98% recognition rate globally.



Mate Kiss-Gyorgy, the CEO of Asura Technologies Ltd., said of the expansion, "The United States has always been an important market for us which is the main reason we decided to open our new office. We intend to strengthen our cooperation with existing partners like Vivotek USA and build new partnerships with local members of the parking and traffic management industry."



To that end, Asura Technologies will be a first-time exhibitor in June at the International Parking Institute Conference & Expo in Orlando, Florida (IPI). They will also attend this year's National Parking Association (NPA) Convention and Expo in Las Vegas on October 22-25th. Representatives will demonstrate the plug and play LPR technology to parking professionals with live demonstrations of its turnkey approach. Showing its unparalleled ability to be fitted into any parking or traffic technology application, exhibit visitors will see first-hand LPR video footage recorded in the U.S. just prior to each event. With a hands-on tact, attendees can set up the LPR system themselves by choosing one license plate from a number of cameras that monitor footage. They can then browse through results in the database that has automatically stored all event data.



For more information visit http://www.asuratechnologies.com.



About Asura Technologies Ltd.

Asura Technologies is driven by a single mission: to create easy to integrate, camera-vendor independent data collection systems based on LPR technology for the parking and traffic management industry. The company is dedicated to developing innovative technology based on customer insight to provide the highest level of user experience and maximal efficiency.



