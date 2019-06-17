At SFO This Parking Company Is Making Airport Parking More Convenient Than Uber, Lyft

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/17/2019 --On Air Parking, the parking reservation company that introduced cheap unbranded airport parking deals to the market, is presenting travelers at San Francisco International Airport a more convenient option than Uber or Lyft for getting in and out of the airport—shuttle buses that pick up and drop off passengers on the SFO terminal loop.



"SFO's new pick-up policy is proving to be inconvenient for travelers," says On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "I myself had the same experience."



"It took an hour for my Lyft to pick me up and get out of the parking garage. For frequent flyers especially, the wasted time adds up."



Earlier this month, SFO announced a new pick-up policy that diverted ride-hailing pickups to the top floor of the domestic parking garage. The new location has resulted to longer wait times and confusion among passengers and drivers.



It's with these changes that On Air Parking plans to capture more of Uber and Lyft's passengers. Travelers who prioritize convenience when traveling to the airport can purchase the company's off airport parking deals for the San Francisco International Airport. The deal grants travelers parking at a licensed, five-star facility near SFO for only $12.99 a day, and a free shuttle ride to and back from the airport.



"We believe getting travelers to ride shuttle buses to the airport will also help reduce traffic congestion," says Murray. "It's a win-win for all."



