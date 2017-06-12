Silver Spring, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/12/2017 --A&T Systems, an Advanced Consulting Partner and Government Competency Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), Authorized Government Reseller and Value Added Reseller, is proud to participate as an exhibitor and sponsor at the Amazon Web Services' (AWS) 2017 Public Sector Summit on June 12-14, 2017 in Washington, DC. A&T is in Booth 310.



A&T's Cloud Solutions Integrator Practice is made up of a community of highly experienced cloud architects and engineers who provide managed services and cloud consulting to government clients such as the Department of State, U.S. Geological Survey (Department of the Interior), District of Columbia Health Benefit Authority (DCHBX), NASWA, National Institutes of Health and others.



As a small business, A&T provides more than 89,000 AWS Contract Line Item Numbers (CLINs), Cloud Managed Services and Consulting Labor Categories through Government Wide Acquisition Contracts (GWACs). These contracts include GSA Schedule 70 (SIN 132-40 Cloud Computing), GSA Connections II, Army Accent, NASPO ValuePoint, NCPA Cloud Solutions.



With the Trusted Cloud platform and partnerships with specialized cloud resellers, A&T offers a comprehensive multi-cloud integrated solution. From this platform, we solve the most vexing issues of orchestrating multiple clouds from a single pane of glass. See a consolidated service catalog. Receive consolidated bills from multi-clouds and allocate costs to organizational units. You can monitor performance and usage and manage SLAs from a unified interface. Trusted Cloud also meets Federal security policies and is ready to receive agency ATO.



A&T's Managed Services helps customers with the AWS Shared Responsibility Model where we deliver services for cloud governance, security, patch management, compliance management, operations & maintenance, log management, architecture, 24x7 monitoring, backup & storage, disaster recovery, optimization, and migration.



About A&T Systems

A&T Systems, Inc. is a Cloud Solutions Integrator with deep expertise in managing cloud computing and mobility requirements, IT and telecom infrastructure competency. It is an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, an AWS Government Competency Partner and an Authorized Government Reseller Partner/VAR that holds AWS' Letter of Supply for all AWS CLINs on its GSA Schedule 70 and contracts, as a small business. A&T is authorized to provision and operate workloads in the GovCloud (US) Region. A&T supports and has been technical consultant and advisor for cloud implementations in multiple organizations architecting and providing Governance with AWS cloud services for a variety of workloads including enterprise applications, high-performance computing, analytics, storage, maintenance and monitoring, backup, disaster recovery, web & application and multi-cloud management.



