At the DENFAIR Exhibition 2019 Lightspace Will Showcase Their Original Products

Sydney, Australia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/17/2019 --The fifth edition of the DENFAIR will be held from June 20th to June 22nd. The DENFAIR Exhibition always attracts designers and design enthusiasts. During these three days, lightspace will be present again at their booth number 610 to display their new and exciting design collections.



After the edition of last year in Sydney, lightspace is expecting a lot from this fair. Visitors and exhibitors are usually present in large numbers and this year the number of international visitors is expected to be as substantial as during the previous editions. The 610 booth has been prepared to be a real hive of business activities. The central element of this edition will be the unveiling of lightspace's original products, which include chairs, sofas, benches, tables, and other home accessories. The uniqueness of their product lines has been at the center of many successful stories of its customers' interior design projects.



The choice of design furniture is usually made based on emotions, inspiration, fashion, and design trends. However, it is also essential to give each room a main focus for its style and decoration. This can help to create a homogeneous space where everything is there to tell a story. The lightspace's designers have as their main mission to make their customers' creative vision a reality. They use excellent materials to draw shapes and volumes in different spaces.



During the last edition of DENFAIR in Sydney, lightspace caught the attention of many visitors with its unique products. The feedback received was extremely positive and showed a strong interest in those innovative pieces of furniture. When entering any place, the furniture is the first element to give guests a first impression of a room. It is also responsible for creating extra space that might be useful.



lightspace declared that "This company firmly believes that high-quality materials are the foundation of high-quality products. Therefore, lightspace insists on using the best timber and fabrics in the world, and strive to make every product a classic."



As the centerpiece of a living room, the sofa is not an easy piece to choose. However, what many people think about is how comfortable they can be on it. They neglect the importance of other factors, including size, shape, color, and coating. Asking the right questions before choosing a couch is essential because it is where people rest and where most guests will sit. lightspace has an extensive sofa catalog. Some of its sofas have the following names: the Pin, the Angus, the Landscape, the Filament, the Lupa, the Cave. Redefining sofas and yet keeping them simple is precisely what lightspace has been exerting itself to achieve.



About lightspace

lightspace was founded in 2013. Their main mission is to light up everyone's space and inspire people's mind. They worked hard to become a leading Chinese home furnishing brand. lightspace adheres to these three business concepts: original design, China intelligent manufacturing, and global marketing. lightspace insists on creating unique furniture that is good, classic, and is affordable. It strives to autonomously make every product in their production line. All partners who have worked or are planning to cooperate with lightspace can confirm how reliable this company is.



About DENFAIR 2019 Melbourne Design Exhibition

Date and time: 20-22th June 2019 10:00 am – 5:00 pm AEST

Location: Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC), 1 Convention Centre Place, South Wharf, VIC 3006, Melbourne, Australia

Media & Order Contact

Headquarters

Company Name: Guangzhou lightspace Furniture Co., Ltd.

Address: No.106-108, Helong Seventh Road, Renhe, Baiyun District, Guangzhou 510470, China.

Email: info@lightspace.cc; angel@lightspace.cc

Phone: +86 020 3695 7783

Mobile: +86 138 2508 4117

Contact Person: Miss Angel Leong



lightspace Australia Branch

Address: 1/60 Belmore Rd, Punchbowl NSW 2196, Australia

Email: sisi@lightspace.cc

Mobile: +61 416 091 661

Contact Person: Miss Si-Si Dai



Website: www.lightspace.cc