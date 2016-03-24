Athens Chiropractor Specializes in Providing Migraine Relief Through Chiropractic Treatment

Athens, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/24/2016 --About 15 percent of people, worldwide, are affected by migraine headaches. A migraine headache typically affects only one side of the head and has a pulsating sensation of pain. Although there is no cure for migraine headaches, there are analgesics and natural supplements that help relieve the pain. Symptoms of migraine headaches include nausea, vomiting, and sensitivity to light, sound, and smell. The symptoms can be debilitating, especially if the migraine becomes chronic. For patients seeking a natural and long-term solution from migraine headaches, Dr. Barry Hitchcock of Family Chiropractic of Athens, GA specializes in migraine treatment through chiropractic care.



Headaches are one of the most common disorders of the nervous system and chiropractic treatment is a simple proven solution that works to restore the function of the central nervous system by adjusting the spine. Dr. Hitchcock helps patients through a series of adjustments associated with each individual's situation and need. Chiropractic treatment has been a solution for patients for more than 120 years and does not involve surgery or other side effects associated with some prescription and over the counter drugs.



Migraines can be genetically predisposed or caused by a combination of elements within the environment. Some migraine sufferers make changes within their diet in hopes to achieve migraine relief. Dr. Hitchcock provides dietary counseling along with musculoskeletal correctional adjustments. Working together, diet and spinal manipulative therapy (SMT) can help achieve better health overall, in addition to migraine relief, because certain factors within one's diet can help to relieve tension, which allows for a better rate of SMT success.



Along with SMT and diet, Dr. Hitchcock may recommend massage therapy. Dr. Hitchcock offers massage therapy to release muscle tension in the head and neck which can contribute to migraine relief. Medical research has shown that massage therapy can cause pain relief as well as improved muscle performance.



About Dr. Hitchcock

Dr. Barry Hitchcock is considered one of the most experienced chiropractors in Athens, GA and has more than 35 years of experience in the field. He is a native of Athens who has a passion for helping patients achieve better health. Dr. Hitchcock treats patients with a variety of conditions but focuses mainly on treating headaches, migraines, neck pain, and back pain.



For more information about Dr. Barry Hitchcock and the chiropractic services he offers to help patients find relief from migraines, please visit www.chiroathens.com.