Radnor, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2015 --Athlete Heart Shield, Inc., a non-profit dedicated to raising awareness and screening for the conditions that lead to sudden cardiac arrest and death in children and student athletes, has partnered with Radnor Family Practice in Wayne, PA. This partnership will establish the areas first full-time screening center for young athletes. At Radnor Family Practice, students and families can conveniently schedule for a heart screening, and receive the specialized care formerly not available.



"This is an important partnership. It provides student athletes a 'comprehensive' heart screening program. Sudden cardiac arrest takes the life of one student athlete every 2-3 days in the United States. If conducting these screenings saves the life of even one student athlete the program is a success", says Joseph Secoges, Founder of Athlete Heart Shield. Establishing the Philadelphia regions first full-time heart screening center is ground breaking. "We will institute a network of partnerships with physicians all around the Philadelphia region and beyond, where families can simply call to schedule a screening as they would any doctor visit. Radnor Family Practice is the perfect place to start", says Secoges.



Children and young adults between the ages of 14-27 can begin the process by visiting the website of Athlete Heart Shield at http://www.athleteheartshield.com. Here, they can download and fill out the necessary forms to bring to their screening appointment. Scheduling the appointment is simple and can be done by calling the office of the Radnor Family Practice at phone number 610-688-8807. At the screening participants will receive a physical exam, a thorough medical history and review, as well as ECG exam reviewed by a board certified cardiologist. The cost of the heart screening, facilities and cardiology review is $129. This can be paid in advance, by visiting the website, or at the time of the screening by cash or credit card.



"Because screening groups have found that one out of every 100 children checked has a heart condition, with sudden cardiac arrest being the #1 killer of student athletes, this is an invaluable service to provide to the families of our patients, and to surrounding communities. We have the resources to comprehensively screen 'every' student athlete for the conditions that lead to sudden cardiac arrest and, therefore, an obligation to do everything we can to protect our children", said Rocklan D. Walker DO, owner of Radnor Family Practice.



Joseph Secoges

Founder, Athlete Heart Shield



Rocklan D. Walker DO

Owner, Radnor Family Practice