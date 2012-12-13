Athletes & Pros Kick-off Exciting Year Ahead for 3rd Annual HBCU Combine & Showcase

Greensboro, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/13/2012 --The Annual HBCU & Small College Pro Showcase being held this Saturday, December 15, 2012, at Proehlific Park in Greensboro, North Carolina, kicks-off an exciting year ahead for players from the country’s 105 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and 100 selected Division II and Division III colleges.



New events added to this year’s roster include training sessions for Regional NFL Combines and a 7-on-7 controlled scrimmage, coached by former NFL players, that will further highlight each player’s unique skills. Standout players, including 6-ft, 6-in., 210-lb. Shaw University Quarterback James Stallons and North Carolina A&T State’s 2nd Team All-MEAC Player, Mike Mayhew, will undergo standard NFL tests that include a 40-yard dash, vertical jump, bench press, pull-ups, one-on-ones, and agility drills. NFL Combine representatives from Indianapolis, Indiana will be assisting with measurements and evaluations and filling roster spots for the January 2013 Raycom Bowl.



The energy and excitement generated at the Annual HBCU Combines has prompted founder Mark Bloomquist to create an expanded five-year plan for this event: The first ever North vs. South HBCU All STAR GAME is already scheduled to take place on Christmas Day in 2013, with former HBCU coaches slated to be on the sidelines. Plans are underway to make this a special and “extra” fun Christmas day for the whole family, with events that include a Battle of the HBCU and High School Marching Bands and an interactive Kid’s Fan Zone. All activities will focus on providing educational opportunities for children in the surrounding communities. The Chicago-based marketing firm, Cairo Design Group, has been selected by Bloomquist’s company, Sports, Apparel & Memorabilia, LLC., to oversee all marketing and media projects for the Inaugural North vs. South HBCU All-Star Game. Manifest, located in Oceanside, California will be responsible for web content and design.



Founded in 2010, the annual HBCU Combine and Showcase seeks to bring increased recognition to HBCU football programs. Contact the Greensboro Marriott (downtown) hotel for accommodations. For more information on this event, please contact Phil Parrish, Events Coordinator, at 336-420-8060.