AthletesInsight Are the Ultimate Performance Sunglasses at an Accessible Cost for All

Turlock, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/07/2016 --AthletesInsight, the ultimate performance sunglasses for athletes available at a fraction of the cost of high-end brands, is currently live on Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.



Regular sunglasses are terrible for sports, yet a decent pair of performance sunglasses can cost as much as $200-$300. AthletesInsight created a purpose-built alternative to the typical ware bought at gas stations or super-fancy eyewear purchased on credit. With an impressive feature list for fitness freaks, AthletesInsight has managed to produce a pair of ultimate performance sunglasses that will retail for $65-75.



"Created by two high achieving athletes (a long distance runner and a bobsledder), AthletesInsight was born out of the idea that regardless of ability, chosen sport, or absolute goal, the knowledge of what it feels like to be an athlete unites us all," says founder Rich Stead, "Someone of exceptional ability is just as real and raw as any other athlete. We are about celebrating that journey together, and supporting each other through a lively and inspiring community."



AthletesInsight Performance Sunglasses boast several fantastic features which are key for use during athletic activities, including a fully adjustable nosepiece for all face types, which in addition to other form-fitting features, means they will not move even if you are upside down. They are incredibly lightweight and have crystal-clear optics, 100% UV protection, are shatter resistant, rugged, non-slip, durable and form fitting. AthletesInsight has accomplished all of this while being manufactured in the exact same factories as similar brands that are more than three times the cost but without the marketing hype or ad-spend.



"Despite being a relative new company, our shades are worn by many elite athletes, from professional runners, cycling teams, and athletes from all kinds of sports in-between," adds Stead, "We donate profits to several humanitarian causes, support sporting grassroots initiatives, and support a selection of athletes based on ethics who are unpaid, spring Olympians"



AthletesInsight is a company committed to solving athlete's problems, uniting individuals of all backgrounds and abilities. Quickly becoming an informational resource for athletes looking to improve their game, AthletesInsight shares information from elite athletes and shows transparency from the very best to the recreational, showing that everyone within the community is just as committed to improving themselves and celebrating one another's success.



Celebrating the athletes' journey is what AthletesInsight is all about, and, created by a high achieving athlete himself with an entrepreneurial streak, Rich is constantly looking for ways to improve the lives of athletes; from supporting unpaid aspiring Olympians with essential exposure, creating active initiatives, providing information, or creating much needed products such as the recently launched Performance Sunglasses Kickstarter campaign



