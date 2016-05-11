Atlan Media Open to Clients & Announces New Digital Ad Market

Sydney, NSW -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/11/2016 --Atlan Media, the nation's newest digital media network, announced the launch of a new real-time digital advertising platform, Atlan Ad Centre. The real-time web platform is available as a self-service option or fully managed ad campaigns.



"We all prefer simplicity," said Atlan Media President & CEO William Atlan. "We felt there was a niche for a real-time exchange with access to all tools a marketer could ever need, on both sides of the pie, running atop technology in the Google Cloud."



Working within the $170.5 billion annual global digital advertising market, Atlan Media intends to offer more than the standard, having developed a cutting edge means of targeting, ultra-low latency delivery, and spend or revenue optimization. "At Atlan you can place ad content just about anyway you can think of", Atlan continued. "Our proprietary real-time technology will change the game in online media buying. It allows for a drastic increase in ROI for buyers and traffic partners."



Atlan Ad Center supports all forms on desktop and mobile advertising. Including video, text, display, and search.



Partnerships and traffic growth for ad-buyers is key within the next few months, states Atlan. "We are only partnering with premium traffic sources. We have access to a pool of over 150 million monthly worldwide mobile and computer users. Our core focus for Q2/Q3 is partnering with or acquiring traffic sources to ensure every ad dollar is spent well".



Atlan Media Inc. filed an IPO with the Securities Exchange Commission on May 6 2016 to list on the OTCQB with the plan to move to NASDAQ Capital Market at the earliest point of qualification.



Atlan Media Inc. will open 4 new offices in major cities in the West and also one in the East by December 2016. San Francisco, New York, London, Mumbai are all on the radar for office locations. Beyond that, more expansion is planned. "Our goal is one-thousand ad buying clients in 2 years years. To accommodate this expansion is key to the success of Atlan Media going forward," Atlan said. "Key hires we will be announcing shortly that will excite the market," finished Atlan.