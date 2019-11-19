Atlanta Air Experts Is the Best Place for Vent Cleaning in Dunwoody and Suwanee Georgia

Alpharetta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/19/2019 --Keeping the dryer vents dry is an important task that needs to be carried out by professionals. For most homeowners are often negligible to this must-to-do task, and end up being the victim of a house fire. It is shocking but true. Unclean dryer vents are the potential source of a fire breakout. Loss of property and money can take place, and all of it can be avoided with vent cleaning in Dunwoody and Suwanee, Georgia.



Atlanta Air Experts can be trusted with this job as the company has years of experience in carrying out this job along with many other services. The company has earned themselves the accolades of their clients for offering quick service and within budget.



Many homeowners are unaware of when the cleaning should be carried out. Experts at Atlanta Air Experts believe that there are certain signs to look out for. For example, if the drying time has increased or the dryer is hotter than normal when operated, then it is time for dryer vent cleaning. There are benefits of opting for the cleaning job, as well; for example, it reduces the risk of dryer vent air, reduces the use of electricity, as well as appliance stress.



The dryer vent cleaning procedure is the same for nearly all types of dryer vents- stack-able, side-by-side, gas, or electric. The service technicians use air pressure and agitation tools along with vacuum to clean out the entire vent. Once the cleaning equipment has traveled the length of the vent enough times to clean the vent thoroughly, the technicians will clean out the connection piece, reattach the dryer and recheck the vent while the dryer is operating. They also have video inspection equipment for carrying out the job.



The company also offers HVAC duct cleaning in Suwanee and Duluth, Georgia, apart from mold treatment, chimney cleaning, sealing duct lines, and more.



Call them at (678) 436-8288 for a free quote.



About Atlanta Air Experts

Atlanta Air Experts is one of the well-known companies that has been providing HVAC duct cleaning in Suwanee and Duluth Georgia apart from chimney cleaning, mold treatment and more.