Atlanta Air Experts Offers Mold Treatment in Duluth and Brookhaven

01/12/2021 --The problem of mold is common in all homes where there is moisture retention in specific areas. Often these problems stay unnoticed, and it does not take much time to spiral out of control. Mold issues should be handled at the earliest and by professionals who are aware of the job's complexity. When it comes to mold treatment in Duluth and Brookhaven there is one company that homeowners can rely on, and that is Atlanta Air Experts. This company has proven expertise in handling mold, and they have the proper equipment and the resources to eradicate mold once and for all from the house. They only choose the best products for the job to eliminate the problem once and for all.



The company recommends using Microban® Disinfectant Spray for environmental protection against germs, odors, mold, and mildew. Mold can spread very fast from one place to another, and it can also start eating into the other content of the house and costly belongings. That is why removing all of it is necessary. Microban has been rigidly tested under government recommended procedures by internationally renowned testing laboratories, universities, and hospitals. Microban testing ensures its safety for one's family, pets, and the environment. Microban Disinfectant is registered with the United States Environmental Protection Agency.



Merely cleaning the surface is not sufficient to remove mold. Microban Disinfectant can deal with the issue of mold at the very root. They help remove all the significant microorganisms that are often left behind. An application of Microban after cleaning destroys many of these microorganisms, thus preventing them from multiplying. The Microban formulation contains high levels of active ingredients, which destroy microorganisms upon application and then provide residual protection against odor-causing microorganisms.



The company also offers duct cleaning in Fayetteville and Acworth chimney cleaning, dryer vent cleaning, and more.



