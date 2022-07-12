Atlanta Air Experts Provides Proficient Services of Dryer Vent Cleaning in Suwanee and Cumming, Georgia

Alpharetta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/11/2022 --Atlanta Air Experts is renowned for offering expert dryer vent and AC duct cleaning in Cumming and Suwanee, Georgia. According to the U.S. Fire Administration, clothes dryers are responsible for several thousands of fire breakout every year, many of which occur due to clogged dryer vents.



This risk can easily be eradicated by getting dryer vents cleaned promptly. If they are not cleaned properly, fumes can be the possibility of fumes backing up into a home through clogged vents. The gasses and carbon monoxide that should be released outside can potentially back up into a house, causing air quality issues. Moreover, a clogged dryer vent might imply that the clothes would need multiple cycles before drying correctly, or the system has to run longer to provide the desired results. This happens when the proper amount of hot air cannot reach the dryer. Multiple cycles and extended drying times invariably cause additional energy spent and can increase the electrical bill.



Seeking professional dryer vent cleaning in Suwanee and Cumming, Georgia through Atlanta Air Experts would be one of the simplest ways to keep a house safe from fire risks, while also being mindful of wasted electricity. Their experts would help clean the dry vents effectively, including the parts homeowners may not typically reach or see. Atlanta Air Experts follows a cleaning process with brushes and forced air that ensures the entire system remains lint-free.



The service technician of Atlanta Air Experts firstly inspects a dryer vent. They use air pressure, agitation tools, and a vacuum to clean out the entire vent. After the cleaning equipment has traveled the length of the vent enough times to clean the vent thoroughly, the technicians clean out the connection piece, reattach the dryer and recheck the vent while the dryer is operating.



Call Atlanta Air Experts at (678) 436-8288 for a free quote.



