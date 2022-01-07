Atlanta Air Experts Specializes in Air Duct Cleaning in Atlanta and Cumming, Georgia

Alpharetta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2022 --According to a recent study, the home creates lots of dust every year. That's quite staggering indeed! If one wonders where that dust goes, the answer is into the air ducts and out into the cool and warm air pumped into every room. This air then goes into the human system as they breathe in, and thus it causes massive health issues.



The National Air Duct Cleaners Association (NADCA) promotes air duct cleaning and maintenance as a preventative measure rather than dust management. Besides dust, other pollutants such as pet dander, pollen, powdery mildew and mold, and chemicals are also circulated.



The air ducts accumulate dust, dirt, and pollutants over time, then cycle and re-circulate throughout the home, making the HVAC system work more than necessary to heat and cool the home. Atlanta Air Experts employs expert indoor air quality professionals who provide the clients with the absolute best possible services for air duct cleaning in Atlanta and Cumming, Georgia.



Dust, dirt, and debris will naturally make their way into the residential duct system throughout the year. This isn't a sign of something wrong; it is merely what occurs when nature collides with man-made structures.



Dusty, dirty air causes more housework and attracts rodents and other unwanted house guests looking for a place to nest or spend the winter. Mold, mildew, bacteria, and germs require little assistance to take hold and flourish. The growth cycle can be considerably expedited under humid circumstances. Ductwork can become contaminated with mold or mildew to the point that replacement is the only option.



The more any HVAC unit has to push air through the ducts and keep it flowing evenly throughout the home, the dirtier the ducts become. If one does not clean the ducts as needed, one may have to replace them. The motor in the HVAC system can last more extended provider routine cleanup is performed.



