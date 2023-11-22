Atlanta Air Experts Specializes in Electrostatic Disinfection Services in Atlanta and Roswell, Georgia

Alpharetta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/22/2023 --Clorox and other common household disinfectants may not always be effective against viruses and other germs that may spread in a polluted home. Conventional methods have been proven to be harmful to both human and environmental health. Atlanta Air Experts provides EPA-approved electrostatic disinfection services in Atlanta and Roswell, Georgia to cure homes in Atlanta, Roswell, Alpharetta, and the surrounding areas against viruses such as the Coronavirus.



The electrostatic disinfection services provided by Atlanta Air Experts are a step up from the standard home cleaning routine. The mission is to eradicate dangerous microorganisms like Coronavirus from homes and the air families breathe by combining these methods with potent botanical treatments. Professional, cost-effective, and time-efficient, the electrostatic disinfection services provided by qualified and insured professionals will exceed expectations.



At Atlanta Air Experts, the experts follow three distinct steps to achieve electrostatic disinfection. In the first step, air compressor technology softly distributes positively charged, atomized botanical liquids around the home. The second phase includes a solution coating that attracts particles to even the most difficult-to-reach surfaces. In the third stage, coated surfaces are saturated for brief periods while botanical solutions eliminate viruses and bacteria, leaving home hygienic and Coronavirus-free!



Atlanta Air Experts also uses Bioesque's Coronavirus sterilization treatments, disinfecting in three minutes or less. Bioesque, a broad-spectrum disinfectant certified by the Environmental Protection Agency, is deemed safe for humans and the environment. The solution has a nice odor and is effective against 99.9% of allergens, bacteria, fungi, mildew, and viruses. It removes the need for bleaching and the usage of chlorine and other phosphates. The primary goal is to preserve the health and safety of individuals and their families by deploying cutting-edge yet entirely non-invasive, home disinfection solutions.



About Atlanta Air Experts

Atlanta Air Experts is an insured and certified HVAC and air duct cleaning company helping homes, families, and commercial property owners in Georgia maintain good indoor air quality. The company specializes in various cleaning services by making the best use of state-of-the-art equipment and cleaning services.