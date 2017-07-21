Atlanta Entertainment Systems Enhances Visual Experience with Home Theater Installation in Fayetteville

Fayetteville, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/21/2017 --Home theater installation has gained immense popularity and taken home entertainment altogether to a new level. With proper installation, the experience of watching a movie in the theater can be created easily at home. For this, seeking the help of the professional installers will be best to enjoy the magic of movies at any time. This is where Atlanta Entertainment Systems comes in. They specialize in home theater installation in Fayetteville and Peachtree City.



The company uses a combination of the right electronics, acoustics, lighting control, and aesthetics to create a stellar home theater system. Upon utilizing their knowledge and expertise, the experts strive to ensure perfect functionality and the highest performance experience possible. They also provide advanced remote controls which are easy to use and operate.



The expert home theater installation team of the company can transform one's space into a state-of-the-art entertainment area. When it comes to beauty and appeal, the experts leave no stone unturned to use components for one's home theater installation. For the convenience of the customers, they also provide wireless home theater systems.



As for game rooms, they have added new features for the ultimate in video game experience. Today's game rooms use the best in class Audio and Video. One can battle one's kids on a custom designed multi-screen, multi-surround sound system. For a limited time, they are offering customers discounted home theater installation package that includes 7.1 channel 100 watt surround sound receiver, 1080p, 3D Blu-ray Player, Epson® high definition projector, 120" screen, surge protector for all equipment, universal remote with color screen, In wall or ceiling speakers, 10" powered subwoofer, equipment storage rack, theater seats, and more. All such packages are customizable. One can expand and upgrade to meet one's needs.



For more information on home automation in Atlanta and Marietta, visit http://www.atlantaentertainmentsystems.com/home-automation/



About Atlanta Entertainment Systems

At AES, the experts strive to make their customers' dreams a reality. They always listen to the customer's vision while evaluating their specific needs, beginning with their first meeting and continuing for the life of their system.