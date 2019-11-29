Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/29/2019 --Atlanta-Based Esthetician Lauren Siso Invites Patients to Browse Her Newly Launched Website



Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/29/2019 -- Atlanta-based Lauren Siso is proud to announce the launch of her new website, which was designed with both aesthetics and function in mind. It features a sleek, modern design that is rich with content. With a responsive design, users can easily browse the website on a smart phone, tablet, or desktop without losing functionality.



With its modern layout, website visitors and potential patients can easily navigate through a comprehensive menu of non-surgical aesthetic procedures. The website will also feature a stunning photo gallery of before-and-after images of Lauren's patients. The improved website provides quick access to the information men and women need when considering cosmetic enhancements. The website will also be regularly updated with an informative blog that covers some of the most popular topics in plastic surgery.



About Lauren Siso

Lauren Siso is a nationally known esthetician based in Atlanta, GA with a large social media following. She is highly regarded for her compassionate and customized approach to noninvasive skincare treatments. She focuses on tailoring treatment plans to meet each patient's cosmetic goals, needs, and lifestyle.



Her extensive experience and superior patient care have earned her many recognitions over the years, including a nomination for Dermascope Magazine's Aesthetics Choice Awards. She also owns her own thriving medical spa in Atlanta, Ellemes Medical Spa (www.ellemesmedspa.com).



Lauren Siso offers a comprehensive selection of cosmetic procedures at her Georgia-based practice, including hydrafacials, microneedling, and dermaplaning.