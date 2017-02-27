Buford, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2017 --Recently named the best Buford real estate firm in the largest county in the metro area; Atlanta Home Connections takes a leap forward. Praised by Gwinnett Magazine as 2016's "Best of Gwinnett," the recognition bolsters the firm's notability long since proven by its remarkable growth.



Virginia Horton-Lee, Broker/Owner, Atlanta Home Connections said of the award, "It's no secret that we have the best agents in Gwinnett. Their tireless devotion to our clients, coupled with their expertise, has allowed us to grow during the biggest market crash since the Great Depression. Since then, we've proudly opened several new divisions. A short list includes a Rehab Division, a Foreclosure Division, a Property Management Division and an International Buyers Division. Now Gwinnett Magazine has recognized us because we enjoy helping our clients in so many ways. We're grateful."



The remarkable growth that Gwinnett Magazine's best real estate brokerage firm has enjoyed includes a 290% increase during the second most devastating market crash in American history. Recession-proof thanks to their work ethic, Atlanta Home Connections was founded in 2007 one year before the nation's devastating blow to the home market. Rallying forces, Virginia kept to her experience selling foreclosure properties to International buyers and turned it into a solid bottom line. Continuing her passion to sell Buford, GA real estate and help clients buy and sell in Lake Lanier and surrounding areas, the entrepreneur proves success is about persistence, tenacity, and devotion to the neighborhoods served.



For more information visit www.AtlantaHomeConnections.com.



About Atlanta Home Connections

Atlanta Home Connections specializes in real estate, investor sales, foreclosures, short sales and Property Management in Buford, Lake Lanier and the North Georgia area. The owner of the boutique real estate brokerage specializes in Residential Sales, Investor Sales and Property Management.



About Best of Gwinnett

Annually the editors of Gwinnett Magazine search for the best businesses in and around Atlanta. The process entails months of research and thousands of votes cast by readers.



Contact:

Virginia Horton-Lee

Broker/Owner, Atlanta Home Connections

Virginia@AtlantaHomeConnections.com

678-546-7387



Website:

www.AtlantaHomeConnections.com



Social Media:

http://www.facebook.com/BufordGaRealEstate