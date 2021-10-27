Atlanta Restoration Handles Mold Remediation in Roswell, Johns Creek, and Alpharetta, Georgia Professionally

Johns Creek, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/27/2021 --Mold growth on the property is never a good thing. As much as it is detrimental to one's well-being, mold can also impact structural strength. That is why it makes sense to get hold of a professional company that can help get the mold remediated at the earliest. Atlanta Restoration is a renowned company that has been around for many years offering restoration services and mold remediation in Roswell, Johns Creek, and Alpharetta, Georgia.



At Atlanta Restoration, the technicians are skilled and professional in handling mold removal in residential and commercial spaces. Mold, especially black mold, is pretty much detrimental to one's health. Removing black mold quickly is crucial as it can start ruining the structure of the house. It is known to be toxic and harmful and cannot be removed easily with just house cleaners. At Atlanta Restoration, they have the right equipment and resource to remove the mold from the house.



The company uses industrial mold remediation technology, and they top off the surfaces with environmentally friendly and OSHA-compliant disinfectants. The professionals use Microban® Disinfectant Spray, a tested product and recognized by the government for safe usage. It is harmless and is registered with the United States Environmental Protection Agency. This disinfectant is safe for pets and the environment. Another disinfectant that they use is the Sporicidin® Disinfectant. This kills diseases and odor-causing organisms and is effective against mold and mildew growth. This disinfectant can be used on floors, walls, and ceilings damaged by smoke, sewage, and water. Sporicidin® is fungicidal and effective against mold like Chaetomium globosum and Aspergillus niger.



Atlanta Restoration is also known for its restoration services. They offer water damage and smoke damage restoration in Roswell, Johns Creek, and Alpharetta, Georgia.



Get in touch with them at (770) 744-1282 for more details.



Atlanta Restoration is a renowned company for offering restoration services for both water and fire. They also offer mold inspections, mold removal, and mold remediation in Roswell, Johns Creek, and Alpharetta, GA.