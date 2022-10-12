Atlanta Restoration Offers Help to Install Emergency Board-Ups in Roswell, Johns Creeks, and Atlanta, Georgia

Johns Creek, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/11/2022 --Atlanta Restoration is a licensed, insured, and certified property restoration company. Through them, clients can seek professional assistance for fire and flood damage restoration in Roswell, Johns Creeks, and Atlanta, Georgia. The skilled technicians of Atlanta Restoration are armed with the expertise and tools needed to get any property back on track, no matter whether it is a residential or commercial one. These technicians can also conduct in-depth mold inspections to determine the mold types present at a property. They subsequently create a plan of action to remediate or remove mold and other harmful bacteria. Using safe disinfectants and cleaners, including OSHA, FDA, and EPA-compliant products, Atlanta Restoration technicians can eliminate mold from a property without much hassle.



The company is also noted for its board-up services. Emergency board-up services becomes extremely important after a natural disaster or storm. It involves protecting a property by covering any vulnerable entrances with plywood. This is done to prevent further damage and secure the property from unwanted visitors or trespassers. In addition to covering entries with plywood, board-up services may also involve protecting sidings and roofs with tarps. It is not uncommon for windows to break during an extreme storm or hurricane. Unfortunately, broken windows and doors open a building to unwanted guests and natural elements.



Moreover, even the exposed areas of the exteriors of a building may suffer from severe damage if not addressed in a timely fashion. There are many cases where storm damage like hail, fallen trees, or damaged shingles leaves the roof vulnerable to significant damage. A homeowner needs to act quickly and seek emergency board-up in Roswell, Johns Creeks, and Atlanta, Georgia from experienced companies like Atlanta Restoration in such situations. While it is only a temporary solution, emergency board-up services are indeed fast and effective.



Give Atlanta Restoration a call at (770) 744-1282.



About Atlanta Restoration

Atlanta Restoration is a property restoration company that caters to people across Atlanta, Alpharetta, Cumming, Johns Creek, Roswell, and nearby areas.