Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/09/2016 --Google Certified Partner Leads Near Me has announced an effort to help Not For Profit Companies and Charitable Organizations with assistance from Google Grant Programs. "Google offers up to $10,000 monthly in free advertising to companies that qualify" explains Leads Near Me President & CEO Ryan Burton "not only are most not for profits unaware of this, but given the opportunity, can not figure out AdWords to make it perform up to expectations. So it helps to have a company like Leads Near Me help out".



About Google Grants

Imagine what you could do with $10,000 USD of in-kind advertising every month from AdWords, an online advertising solution from Google. You could recruit more volunteers. Attract more donations. And share your story with audiences all over the globe. It's all possible with Google Ad Grants. Google Ad Grants is part of the Google for Nonprofits program. To qualify for Google Ad Grants, your organization must: Hold valid charity status. Acknowledge and agree to Google's required certifications regarding nondiscrimination and donation receipt and use. Have a live website with substantial content.



About Leads Near Me

Atlanta SEO Company Leads Near Me is a Google Certified Partner that was founded in Atlanta, Georgia. The company prides itself on delivering advertising results along with excellent customer service. The term "near me" is a fast growing search term that people use to find services in their area. Google Certified Partner Atlanta SEO Company Leads Near Me loved the idea of a name that included this cool search term. We find local businesses new clients in their area – Leads Near Me. Our company prides itself on results, but also takes great consideration in delivering top notch customer service. You will never wait days for simple website changes. LNM will always make any minor website changes within 24 hours. PPC, Local SEO, Website Design, Social Media Marketing, Direct Mail & More! If you are looking for advertising results and would like to deal with a company focused on your business, call Atlanta SEO Company Leads Near Me Inc.



Google Grants Disclaimer: Governmental entities and organizations, hospitals and medical groups, schools, childcare centers, academic institutions and universities are not eligible for Google Ad Grants, but philanthropic arms of educational institutions are eligible.