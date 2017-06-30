Atlanta Startup Launches Innovative Car Mount for iPhone, HoverPlate

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2017 --Atlanta based startup, Rapid Magnet, proudly announces a transformational product innovation in the cell phone accessories market, known as HoverPlate. Unlike any of its predecessors, HoverPlate is a magnetic mount that works with your bare iPhone and boasts a beautiful anodized aluminum body that comes in a number of finishes. HoverPlate launched on crowd-funding site Kickstarter earlier this week and has raised over 20% of its funding goal within the first 24 hours. With its sleek design and innovative functionality, HoverPlate is poised to turn the cell phone mounts category upside.



If you have tried using a car mount for your phone, you have probably felt a great deal of frustration. Products in the market today require both hands (and a bit of attention) to mount and unmount your phone… or they require use of a special cases designed to function specifically with the mount. To top it off, they are generally made of cheap plastic and leave a lot to be desired aesthetically.



"We wanted to change consumer expectations completely." Bobby Ghazi, one of the founders at HoverPlate explains. " They [consumers] shouldn't have to compromise on use experience when they are investing nearly a thousand dollars into a mobile phone. Most mounts are painstaking to use and look just plain boring." Co-Founder Freddie Williams adds "We have a vision that being easy to use and looking great should be table stakes in what is a clunky, afterthought category today. HoverPlate connects with consumers on an emotional level because we hold these things core throughout our design process."



HoverPlate works with all models of the iPhone 6 and 7, including the larger plus versions. Plans are underway to expand the offerings to the broader cell phone market in 2018.



About Rapid Magnet

Rapid Magnet is a tech startup based in Atlanta, Georgia. Founders Bobby Ghazi, with a degree in Computer Engineer, and Freddie Williams, with degrees in Bioengineering and Engineering Management, lead the team. As passionate entrepreneurs with over a decade of experience in product development, product manufacturing and consumer electronics they joined forces with a vision to paradigm shift the way we interact with many of our consumer devices.