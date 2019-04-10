Atlanta's Verifyd Launches First-Ever Remote Bidding App for Foreclosure Auctions

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/10/2019 --Verifyd, an Atlanta-based Fintech team responsible for the creation of the only system that provides the date, time, and location of foreclosure sales in real-time, this week announced after one year of successful app testing, they are rolling out their new app, Verifyd Bidder in other Georgia counties.



The Verifyd Bidder app enables buyers looking to purchase a foreclosed property at the courthouse to use their phone, tablet, or PC to bid on the properties, which means that real-time bidding can now take place for interested buyers everywhere, without the need to be at the courthouse in person. Additionally, if buyers cannot take part in the live bidding, they can set a maximum bid amount before the auction begins, as the app will bid in their place automatically.



"For over 100-years, the foreclosure process in our state, and country, has barely changed, completely shutting out technology," said CEO Mike Watkins of Verifyd, LLC. "We all live busy lives today, which means many interested buyers miss out on foreclosure purchases due to their inability to be physically present at the courthouse. It has been our dream to open this process up in a way that is both legally compliant and accessible to people everywhere."



The Verifyd Bidder app was tested in the greater Atlanta region for the last year. Following successful results and promising statistics, the Verifyd team is going to roll out the app to neighboring counties, and eventually, the entire state of Georgia.



"I personally believe that the 2008 financial crisis would have been averted if this technology was in place at the time," said Watkins. "By making sure that the foreclosure auction process is transparent and open to all those interested in buying the property, the lenders are ensured they receive fair market value for the property. Really, it's a win-win for all parties involved."



Nate Simpson has been buying foreclosed properties for over 7-years now, participating in hundreds of auctions across the southeast. "The Verifyd Bidder app is a game changer. It allows us to bid more effectively and efficiently, using our funds more strategically. We were invited to participate in the trial, and have been amazed by the difference," said Simpson.



The Verifyd Bidder app is available in both the App Store and the Google Play Store today.



About Verifyd, LLC

Verifyd, LLC is a compliant foreclosure auction platform that ensures the legality of the foreclosure sale while allowing real-time interaction with the remote auctioneers. Now the Atlanta based team is releasing their new mobile app, Verifyd Bidder to further Georgia counties.



For more information, visit https://www.verifyd.com.



Contact:

Michael Watkins

Verifyd, LLC

mike@verifyd.com

678-681-8080