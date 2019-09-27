Atlantic Group Partner Andrew Golden Reflects on Kinsley: Sarn Executive Search Report in Latest Hunt Scanlon Feature

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2019 --Andrew Golden, a partner at Atlantic Group Recruiters' Stamford, CT office, was quoted in a recent newswire on Hunt Scanlon. Hunt Scanlon is widely known as the most referenced and respected media source for information on human capital, leadership, and talent management.



The feature, titled, "6 Proven Ways to Select the Right Search Firm to Win Top Talent" recapped a new report from Kinsley|Sarn on effective executive search and recruiting partnership methods. Top search consultants, including Golden, provided their thoughts on the Kinsley|Sarn report and client-search firm partnerships.



The Kinsley|Sarn Executive Search Report found that there are six vital factors for identifying search firms that will partner with you, rather than just working your business into their process. Those factors include the owner or senior partner involvement, going deep in terms of your company's values, goals, culture, mission, tailored services, access to active and passive candidates, follow up to ensure success post-hiring, among others.



Golden, who has been with Atlantic Group since 2012, weighed in on Kinsley|Sarn's report, saying:



"Kinsley|Sarn's article provides excellent, practical advice about partnering with search firms in 2019. Clients can access information today such that the research aspect to legacy retained search is almost obsolete. Clients need search partners that will be a natural extension of themselves in terms of culture and pace and differentiation. Clients want control, pace and results. Kinsley|Sarn captures this sentiment well."



Andrew Golden's experience in terms of search and recruitment strategies is extensive. He joined Atlantic Group as a partner in 2012, providing recruitment services to clients across varied industries and disciplines. His focus is on roles in the office of COO, CFO, CAO, and other infrastructure areas. Before his work with Atlantic Group Recruiters, Golden spent over a decade working with a Fortune 500 publicly traded staffing firm, running one of the most profitable offices as Managing Director. His knowledge and experience in the staffing industry doesn't stop there, and he is an asset within Atlantic Group's talented team of recruitment specialists.



About Atlantic Group Recruiters

Atlantic Group is a recruitment and staffing agency, with headquarters based in New York City and additional offices in Philadelphia, Boston, Stamford, CT, Morristown, NJ, Melville, NY and Chicago. They aim to provide thoughtful, targeted recruitment research in combination with their strong business ethics to deliver results. Atlantic Group is set apart by its team's vast industry experience and commitment to providing targeted, effective results for both clients and candidates.



Atlantic Group - Recruiting Agency

19 W 34th St #806

New York, NY 10001

(212) 271-1180

https://atlanticrecruiters.com/