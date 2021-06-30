Atlantic Key Energy Awarded Fastest Growing Solar Firm in Florida

Winter Park, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2021 --Atlantic Key Energy, an industry leader in the responsible installation of solar energy, has been named the fastest growing solar company by a top manufacturing group.



CED Green Tech honored Atlantic Key with their 2020-2021 Green Flash and Green Partner Award. As the nation's leading solar equipment distributor, CED Greentech has an extensive on-site inventory featuring products from the solar and electrical industry's top manufacturers.



"The award exemplifies all the hard work that AKE has accomplished in three years to bring cost-effective and environmentally responsible energy to thousands of customers across the South," said Brian Schonbeck, Atlantic Key Energy Founder and CEO.



In just over a year, Atlantic Key Energy has installed over 2,200 solar systems in the Southeast US.



"Solar energy is all about doing what is right for the customers. We work diligently to educate our customers, and the community about the long-term value of solar power," said Frankie Grezaffi, COO of Atlantic Key Energy. "Our growth is a testament to the company's commitment to be professional and be a vital part of the communities we serve.''



Atlantic Key Energy serves communities across the Sunshine State from Pensacola to Central Florida and the coast to South Florida. The company has also expanded to Arkansas, Texas, Georgia and South Carolina with 16 local offices and over 700 employees.



AKE has plans to cover the entire Atlantic Coast from Corpus Christi, Texas to Maine. In the next year, the company's goals are to triple in size and expand into three new states to assist families in making the upgrade to solar.



"With the demand for power becoming greater every day, it just makes sense that customers take control of their energy," Schonbeck added. "The utility companies agree that solar is part of our energy solution. Utility companies are spending billions so they can sell power, but with a solar system the customers are in control and not totally dependent of the utility to dictate pricing.''



Atlantic Key Energy excels in project management and customer service. The AKE team educates the customer, installs the solar system and coordinates the connection between the home's meter and the utility grid, otherwise known as the solar interconnection.



To learn more about Atlantic Key Energy, visit https://atlantickeyenergy.com.



About Atlantic Key Energy Solar

Atlantic Key Energy is an industry leader in the responsible installation of solar energy. Atlantic Key Energy helps homeowners generate clean rooftop energy and lock-in affordable energy rates through free estimates, education, installation and excellent customer service. Through energy experts, AKE helps homeowners evaluate if their homes are already qualified to save with the sun. AKE was awarded the 2020-2021 Green Flash and Green Partner Award from CED Green Tech. AKE hopes to expand their reach across the entire east coast. To learn more about Atlantic Key Energy, check out their Facebook and Instagram or head to their website atlantickeyenergy.com.