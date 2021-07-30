Atlantic Key Energy Honored by Charity Partner for Exceptional Giving

Longwood, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/30/2021 --One of Atlantic Key Energy's core values is to display a "servant's heart"—not just by helping customers save with the sun with excellent service, but by serving as a force of good in the world as a whole. Recently, the company was honored for the depth of its impact.



GivePower, a nonprofit that provides solar-powered solutions in the developing world, recently recognized Atlantic Key Energy as a valued donor to the cause. Atlantic Key Energy has donated $44,320 in the last year, helping to provide 2,226 people in need with access to clean water.



Atlantic Key Energy was recognized in a ceremony with GivePower on July 26, 2021.



"We're passionate about what we do because we believe in the power of solar energy," said Brian Schonbeck, CEO of Atlantic Key Energy. "GivePower believes in that, too, and when we saw what they're able to do with clean power, we knew we wanted to be part of the change. We're very proud to support this fantastic nonprofit and look forward to doing even more good in the future."



GivePower's Solar Water Farms desalinate sea and brackish water using solar power. The first farm was deployed in Kiunga, Kenya, in 2018. By the end of this year, the organization plans to have 10 farms in operation delivering access to clean water for up to 225,000 people every day. In addition, GivePower has electrified 2,497 schools and constructed 31 other solar projects in 23 countries improving the lives of more than half a million people.



Atlantic Key Energy donates $20 for every installation it completes. Each $20 contribution funds one person's access to clean water for the next 20 years. That means, when customers choose Atlantic Key Energy for their solar installation, they're not just doing their part for the environment or saving money—they're helping the global community.



"This company puts its money where its mouth is with their commitment to giving back. AKE is not only driving the adoption of clean energy in the US but is helping to ensure that those in the developing world benefit from solar energy, too. We are so proud to have them as a partner in bringing clean water produced with clean energy to people that truly need it," said Aparna Mohla, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at GivePower.



In addition to its work with GivePower, Atlantic Key Energy partners with many nonprofits in the local communities they serve including Feed Fosters in Northwest Florida and more.



For more information about GivePower and their partnership with Atlantic Key Energy, visit https://atlantickeyenergy.com/ake-gives-back/.



For photos, click here.



About Atlantic Key Energy Solar

Atlantic Key Energy is an industry leader in the responsible installation of solar energy. Atlantic Key Energy helps homeowners generate clean rooftop energy and lock-in affordable energy rates through free estimates, education, installation and excellent customer service. Through energy experts, Atlantic Key Energy helps homeowners evaluate if their homes are already qualified to save with the sun. Atlantic Key Energy was awarded the 2020-2021 Green Flash and Green Partner Award from CED Green Tech. Atlantic Key Energy hopes to expand their reach across the entire east coast. To learn more about Atlantic Key Energy, check out their Facebook and Instagram or head to their website atlantickeyenergy.com.



About GivePower

GivePower is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to extending the environmental and social benefits of clean, renewable energy around the globe. GivePower uses solar and battery storage technologies to deliver essential services to the developing world. The organization has helped bring clean power and clean water to underserved communities in more than 20 countries across Africa, Asia and Latin America. Visit GivePower at www.givepower.org. Follow GivePower on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.