Atlantic Sweeping & Cleaning, Inc. Adds New Trucks to Their Fleet

Alexandria, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/05/2015 --Atlantic Sweeping & Cleaning has been street sweeping the Metro Washington D.C., Northern Virginia, and Maryland areas since 1977. Last week, the growing company just added three trucks to their already bustling fleet.



The first truck is a brand new 2015 Tymco 210 Regenerative Air Parking Lot Sweeper. The most powerful dual engine parking lot sweeper on the market, the truck has a low high clearance of 6'6". A few key features of this truck include a pick-up head that offers air blast and suction, and a hopper that can be lifted up to 60 inches for dropping loads into dumpsters. Atlantic decided to switch to a gasoline chassis opposed to a diesel chassis in order to reduce noise while sweeping.



The next truck to the fleet is a new 2015 NiteHawk Raptor Edge Parking Lot Sweeper. This vehicle is a gas single engine regenerative air parking lot sweeper. The NiteHawk boasts the feature of being the quietest sweeper on the market and will assist Atlantic in being extremely efficient. Arguably the best feature, the NiteHawk reduces costs, which can be passed along to Atlantic Sweeping & Cleaning's customers.



The third addition to Atlantic's trucks is a new 2015 Stewart-Amos Galaxy R4 Regenerative Air Street Sweeper. The R4 is a dual engine, heavy-duty sweeper that has a powerful vacuum with a large hopper and has a dual steering wheel and gutter brooms on both sides. The Stewart-Amos is well known for being extremely fuel-efficient.



With Atlantic Sweeping & Cleaning, Inc. adding new trucks to their garage, the business is more than ready to tackle any new jobs that come their way.



For more information on Atlantic Sweeping & Cleaning's vehicles or the services offered, please visit http://atlanticsweepinginc.com/