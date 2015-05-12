Atlantic Sweeping & Cleaning, Inc. Hauls Away Junk and Trash from Your Home Improvement Projects

Alexandria, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/12/2015 --Atlantic Sweeping & Cleaning, Inc. serves the Metro Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia, and Baltimore, MD, assisting property owners by providing a variety of services. With spring's arrival, many businesses do thorough cleaning. ASC will assist owners with the cleanup process and they offer a wide array of services. One of their specialties is hauling away bulk trash and junk from remodeling and extensive cleaning projects for commercial enterprises.



Watch the Video for more information: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nf7WhPQyKhU



ASC responds quickly once contacted. They are familiar with working around construction sites, during major renovation projects, in multi-family rental units, and other facilities to rid them of debris and garbage. Vandals cost business in Virginia, Maryland, and the Washington D.C. area, millions of dollars in damages each year. It is difficult to attend to these issues during cold weather. They will provide clean up services, including garbage removal for properties that have been defaced by vandalism.



Atlantic Sweeping & Cleaning, Inc. provides customers with a free estimate and depending upon the job, they schedule their services according to the customer needs. In addition, they will provide photographic evidence of trash and haul away for insurance reimbursement. The removal specialists at ASC, have been trained to provide all necessary paperwork according to the job, to facilitate insurance compensation.



ASC has other services available for commercial purposes, including sweeping services for parking lots and streets, pressure washing, snow removal, and line striping. All projects receive a free quote. Customer satisfaction is always important to all Atlantic Sweeping & Cleaning, Inc. employees.



About Atlantic Sweeping & Cleaning

Atlantic Sweeping & Cleaning, Inc. is an exterior property maintenance company providing a wide array of services to help your business' exterior and parking lot look its best. We provide: Sweeping Services, Pressure-Washing, Porter Services, Snow Removal, Line Striping and Lighting Maintenance, Junk Removal, Parking Lot and Garage Cleaning, and Commercial Services.