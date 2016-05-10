Atlantic Sweeping & Cleaning, Inc. Improves Services with New High-Dump Air Sweeper

Alexandria, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/10/2016 --Atlantic Sweeping & Cleaning, Inc. is pleased to announce its acquisition of a new high-dump air sweeper, which has been put to immediate use in fulfilling its renewed contract concerning Interstate 66. Once this is complete, the new machine will be seeing use in the rest of its municipal sweeping services, which should come as welcome news to municipalities throughout Virginia, Maryland and DC.



After all, a high-dump air sweeper promises to provide more efficient and more effective sweeping than its low-dump counterparts, which should make it an important point of consideration for businesses interested in getting the best results from outsourcing their cleaning without having to break their budgets in the process. This is because a high-dump air sweeper is capable of dumping the collected contents of its hopper into a waiting waste receptacle or dump truck, whereas its low-dump counterparts have to dump the collected contents of their hoppers onto the ground, which is a serious problem for a couple of reasons.



First, having the collected dirt, dust, and other forms of debris dumped onto the ground means having to spend more time and effort on collecting it a second time for the actual disposal, which can be expensive and time-consuming. Second, it can mean a serious disruption to the use of the business's grounds because both pedestrians and vehicles can track the mess onto the rest of its premises, which goes against its reason to outsource its cleaning in the first place.



By choosing a commercial sweeping service with a high-dump air sweeper rather than one of its low-dump counterparts, a business can prevent these potential problems from coming to pass, thus saving itself a significant amount of stress in the process. Better still, it ensures a much better outcome than otherwise possible, meaning that it will be able to achieve the clean and professional-looking premises that is needed to attract the maximum number of potential customers. However, since commercial cleaning services are in high-demand at the moment, interested businesses should make sure to seek out Atlantic Sweeping & Cleaning, Inc. as soon as possible to request its use.



The acquisition of newer and more advanced machines such as the high-dump air sweeper is but one of the ways that Atlantic Sweeping & Cleaning, Inc. strives to improve its commercial sweeping and cleaning services for its clients in the region. Those interested in learning more about such efforts can learn more by contacting them.



For more information, please visit http://www.atlanticsweepinginc.com/