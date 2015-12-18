Atlantic Sweeping & Cleaning Offers Construction Site Cleaning Services

Alexandria, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/18/2015 --During a construction project, especially when dirt is being hauled off of the site, Atlantic Sweeping & Cleaning, Inc. may be called in to clean the areas that have fallen victim to certain mud, dirt, and gravel debris that is tracked in from construction vehicles.



The place has to be cleaned, and this often requires lots of resources in the form of time and labor and capital. Atlantic Sweeping & Cleaning understands this and has professionals who can take care of all these needs. They offer their cleaning services in Virginia, Maryland and Washington DC.



Atlantic Sweeping & Cleaning offers a multitude of services including: removing debris such as sand and dirt, street sweeping and cleaning, pressure washing, and much more. However, as the season moves closer to winter, it is imperative that areas housing construction sites are clear, and that is why the business is taking this type of cleaning very seriously this season.



These clean up services are important since they ensure that properties look presentable, creating a good impression for anyone that may pass through. Also, it ensures that dangerous materials are not left lying about; thereby, reducing the risk of getting hurt.



About Atlantic Sweeping & Cleaning

Atlantic Sweeping & Cleaning has a team of professionals who are capable of handling any job. They are dedicated to their work and have excellent customer service. They take customer needs seriously and pay attention to all of the fine details. They will finish their work within the schedule given, and customer satisfaction is always guaranteed.



Atlantic Sweeping & Cleaning understands the need to protect the environment. As a result, they only use cleaning products that are friendly to the environment when cleaning your product. So, Atlantic Sweeping & Cleaning is your solution to construction cleaning.



For more information, please visit http://www.atlanticsweepinginc.com/