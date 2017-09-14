ATLASTIME Launches World Watch on Kickstarter to Embody Millennial Mindset and Embrace Adventure

San Jose, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/14/2017 --A state of mind. A reason to wander. An inspiration to make unforgettable life stories. Could all this be in a timepiece? So says, the new lifestyle brand ATLASTIME. They're the out of the box thinkers that have set the status quo on edge with the launch of The World Watch on Kickstarter. Formerly known as Atlas Time Co., the new brand has morphed into a more millennial sensibility. Balking at comfort zones, their newest product speaks to the adventuresome. But, could it also be a call to the wild in every consumer? The World Watch says yes.



Danny Tran and Auden Wu, co-founders of ATLASTIME, said of the company's mission, "We want to start a movement. One that will foster a global community centered on the creation of life stories that will be worth telling. This is our shot. We're here to live a life we can be proud of and The World Watch will be representative of that."



The flagship watch from ATLASTIME has an inner compass, luminous hands, an engraved motto, and a domed glass to emulate the shape of the earth. It also has a World Atlas feature which is a raised map on the face of the watch. It comes in four designs including Aoraki, Sahara, Capri, and Arctic and has genuine Italian leather quick release straps. This allows the on the go wearer to change bands in seconds with no tools necessary.



Come January with free shipping worldwide, the watch will be delivered to supporters. While the retail price is $178, for a pledge of $89 or more early bird crowdfunders will receive one in the size and color of their choice.



For more information visit http://www.atlastime.co/. To support the project on Kickstarter visit https://goo.gl/KGWXaJ.



About ATLASTIME

ATLASTIME is based in San Jose, California and was co-founded by Danny Tran and Auden Wu. The co-founders have created a lifestyle brand that is emblematic of millennials' adventuresome spirit.



