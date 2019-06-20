Atlea Gifts Launches New Web Store, Offering Personalized Treasures with Philanthropic Slant

Cerritos, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/20/2019 --A new e-commerce site, Atlea Gifts, offers an array of personalized gifts, including treasures for all occasions. In a new statement to the press, Atlea Gifts announces its initial offerings and details its commitment to philanthropic action.



"This site was designed for, and is dedicated to, my daughters," comments Alex Plana, the company's founder. "Atlea Gifts is a combination of their names, Alexis and Thea. My hope for the site is to provide them with a model for entrepreneurship, and some valuable lessons in how to offer a quality product that generates revenue. I also want to provide them with an example of how important it is to 'give back'-- hence, a portion of all sales will be donated to a worthy charitable cause."



The Atlea Web store is focused on the idea of gift giving, and in particular with the notion of bestowing something meaningful on close friends and relatives. "Most of the gifts we sell are personalized," Plana explains. "Our aim is to help our customers give something that will have that personal touch and be remembered for years to come."



The gifts available from Atlea include items for all manner of special occasion, including Mother's Day, Father's Day, Christmas, graduations, anniversaries, and weddings. "We also provide gifts that can be given to members of the wedding party, or even just to wedding guests," Plana explains.



The array of available gifts will be ever-evolving, but the initial Atlea Gifts offering ranges from flasks and smoking-related gifts to travel bags, custom jewelry, monogrammed totes, and beyond.



"As we launch the site, shipping and personalization will be free on every gift ordered," Plana notes. "And don't forget that all of this helps support a good cause, as a portion of each purchase will be donated to Wishes & More, a non-profit that supports kids with terminal or life-threatening illnesses."



Additional information about Atlea Gifts can be found online at http://atleagifts.com.