Atomi Smart Launches the Only Smart WiFi Tower Heater to Make Getting Cozy High Tech

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/14/2020 --Sleek, smart, and simple to use thanks to innovation at the fingertips, a new kind of space heater has just upped the ante on keeping warm. It's called the Smart WiFi Tower Heater, and it's designed with practicality that's most definitely on a mission. Brought to market by forward-thinking company Atomi Smart, with the one-of-a-kind smart space heater, users can preheat a cold basement, garage, office space and more via a dedicated app that can be controlled from anywhere. Imagine never having to walk into a cold room again. Now, consumers have a smart portable heater that can do every single aspect of the staying warm remotely.



Working in tandem with its free app, the smart WiFi heater can be controlled with a smartphone remotely or on-site. Remotely, the smart heater can be turned on or off, the temperature changed, or schedules created so rooms will be warm before the user has arrived. Or, if on-site, either Alexa or Google Home Assistant will do all of the above with a simple voice command. Never again does anyone have to worry about a lost remote. The product's app will also instantly send a phone notification if someone bumps into the heater and tips it over. This is unlikely as the heater has a wobble-free base and a 360-degree tip-over safety switch. It also has built-in overheat protection and a cool-touch housing and handle for easy portability.



A stylish addition to any room, a representative of Atomi Smart said of the lightweight, portable tower heater, "This product's functionality is something never seen before so, we thought it was important to check all the boxes. To put it simply, we made it look as good as it functions. Its clean, minimalistic lines give a modern high tech look that synthesizes with its technology-driven benefits."



Whisper quiet, 1500W PTC ceramic heating technology uses wide-angle oscillation to heat rooms that are up to 750 square feet. Its large touch screen panel has a digital display for manual control to turn the heater on and off, change the temperature, and switch between high, low, and ECO modes. The screen can also set a timer and turn oscillation on and off as well.



Also from Atomi Smart is the Portable Tabletop Heater. This product has the same functionality as the Smart WiFi Tower Heater at just over one foot high.



For more information, visit https://www.atomismart.com.



Amazon Product Link

https://www.amazon.com/Atomi-Smart-Portable-Personal-Heater/dp/B08B1RYT88?ref_=ast_sto_dp



https://www.amazon.com/Atomi-Portable-Personal-Tabletop-Heater/dp/B08B1W7ZY7?ref_=ast_sto_dp



