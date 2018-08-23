Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/23/2018 --Atrial Fibrillation –Industry Competitive Insights:



Abbott Laboratories, Biosense Webster, Inc., Medtronic Plc, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, CardioFocus, Inc., AtriCure Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Osypka AG.



Atrial Fibrillation –Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis:

The Atrial Fibrillation Market was worth USD 3.43 billion in the year 2013 and is expected to reach approximately USD 8.96 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.25% during the forecast period. The worldwide atrial fibrillation market is anticipated to encounter a critical development over the figure time frame. Increasing predominance of atrial fibrillation in geriatric population, mechanical headwaysand increment in inclination of catheter removal for cardiovascular arrhythmia treatment will drive the atrial fibrillation market over the forecast period. However, deficiency of talented experts and negative inclination towards pharmaceutical mediations (drugs) over AF treatment gadgets are relied upon to ruin the atrial fibrillation market growth.



Atrial Fibrillation –Industry Application Outlook and Trend Analysis:

The worldwide atrial fibrillation market is segmented into Surgical, EP Ablation and Diagnostic on the basis of applications. EP Ablation section of the application segment is expected to demonstrate highest market share over the forecast period as it is generally utilized as surgical devices for the treatment of heart arrhythmias. Moreover, EP Ablation is mostly preferred when anticoagulant drugs and different meds cannot be regulated or endured by the patient. Hence, this section is expected to show significant growth of the atrial fibrillation market in the upcoming years.



Atrial Fibrillation –Industry Product Type Outlook and Trend Analysis:

On the basis of product type, the worldwide atrial fibrillation market is segmented into Access Devices, EP Mapping & Recording Systems, Cardiac Monitors, EP Ablation Catheters, EP Diagnostic Catheters, LAA Closure and Other Product Types. Cardiac Monitors section is expected to demonstrate highest market share over the forecast period owing to the increasing incidence of valvular heart disease and high blood pressure. Moreover, rising prevalence of atrial fibrillation among the geriatric population is likewise filling the development of the market.

The Atrial Fibrillation Market is segmented as follows-



Atrial Fibrillation MarketBy Product Type, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million)

Access Devices

EP Mapping & Recording Systems

Cardiac Monitors

EP Ablation Catheters

EP Diagnostic Catheters

LAA Closure

Other Product Types



Atrial Fibrillation MarketBy Application, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million)

Surgical

EP Ablation

Diagnostic



Atrial Fibrillation MarketBy End User, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million)

Electrophysiology Labs

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Center



Atrial Fibrillation –Industry Regional Outlook:

North America held a significant share of the atrial fibrillation market in 2014 due to the increasing awareness of the people towards to minimally invasive procedures and increase in disposable income especially among middle income group. The Asia-Pacific market has not experienced any substantial growth due to high pricing and low Government initiatives towards the market, but can experience favorable growth in coming years owing to increasing in disposable income in the region.



We do forecast on basis of several parameters such as market drivers, market opportunities, industry trends government regulations, raw materials supply and trade dynamics to ensure relevance of forecast with market scenario. With increasing need to granulized information, we used bottom-up methodology for forecasting where we evaluate each regional segment differently and combined all forecast to develop final market forecast.



