Atrial Fibrillation Market Is Expected to Be Worth $16.17 Billion by 2020: Grand View Research, Inc.

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/29/2014 --The global market for atrial fibrillation procedures and products is expected to reach USD 16.17 billion by 2020 growing at a CAGR of 13.2%, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing incidences of atrial fibrillation, strokes and brain damage due to blood clots coupled with a growing global base of geriatric population is expected to be a key driver for this market.



Some of the other drivers of this market include the introduction of technological advancements in the fields of radiofrequency and microwave catheter ablation, growing demand for minimally invasive procedures and increasing prevalence of disease causing lifestyle habits such as smoking and excessive alcohol consumption. Pharmacological products for Atrial Fibrillation dominated the overall market in terms of revenue in 2013 at over 55.0%. Relatively low prices associated with these products and the use of anti-coagulants as an add-on therapy to non-pharmacological procedures, are some of the drivers of this segment.



Further key findings from the study suggest:



- Regionally, North America occupied the largest share of the market, accounting for over 42% of the global revenue in 2013. Its large share is majorly attributed by the presence of high market penetration rates of non-pharmacological procedures and sophisticated reimbursement frameworks.



- Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period. Growing demand for non-pharmacological treatments on account of constantly improving healthcare infrastructure, patient awareness and disposable income levels are some of the factors accounting for its rapid growth.



- Radiofrequency catheter ablation procedures segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of over 15% over the next six years owing to the optimal size of the lesion produced, better maneuverability to make tight bends inside the heart and the time required to produce a lesion. The less invasiveness, smaller incisions and faster recovery times of catheter ablation is expected to drive demand for non-pharmacological treatments.



- Maze surgery occupied the second largest share of the non-pharmacological treatment market. This can be accounted for by the fact that in most cases it removes the need of life-long anti-coagulants based treatment while reducing occurrence of strokes.



- Anti coagulants dominated the pharmacological treatment market on account of relatively higher success rates of AF treatment through reducing incidences of blood clot formation and strokes.



For the purpose of this study, Grand View Research has segmented the global atrial fibrillation market on the basis of fields of procedures and region:



- Atrial Fibrillation Procedures Outlook

- Pharmacological Products

- Anti-arrhythmic Drugs

- Anti-coagulant Drugs

- Non-Pharmacological Treatment

- Catheter Ablation Procedures

- Radiofrequency

- HIFU

- Cryoablation

- Microwave

- Laser

- Maze Surgery

- Electric Cardioversion

- Atrial Fibrillation Regional Outlook

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- RoW



